Master’s Trio Signs with Classics Artists Music Group

Classic Artists Music Group continues to grow with the addition of the all-male group the Master’s Trio.

Classic Artists Music’s Charlie Griffin states, “As we have worked to preserve and grow our southern gospel heritage, we find rare gems in artists that have roots that run deep. Such is the case with the Master’s Trio. Their full male harmonies, energy and desire to sing are just contagious. I am expecting good things as we work together in growing their music outreach.”

The Master’s Trio is a Southern Gospel trio based in Mt. Sterling, KY. Members consist of Kevin Willis – Tenor, Steve Black – Lead, and Mike Chatterton – Baritone. All the members are saved individuals who are dedicated to spreading the Gospel in song. The group has been singing for over four years, but each member has deep roots in Southern Gospel music with other performing artists. It is their prayer to plant the seed of salvation in the hearts of the lost and uplift the Saints while singing traditional southern gospel music.

Master’s Trio spokesperson Steve Black exclaims, “ A lot has happened since we started singing. We have met so many wonderful new friends all over the east coast. We have a working relationship with Rivergate Talent, some wonderful pastors and concert promoters. The missing piece was finding the right music family. We feel being part of the Classic Artists Music Group fits our desire to reach people and share our message, songs and ministry. Classic Artists is about being family, working together, being accountable, focused and genuine in all endeavors. That speaks volumes to us.”

The group just finished a new recorded project, One Step Closer Home. Lots of time went into finding the right songs, message and production. Their new radio release is Good Old Days. It hits on how fast our world is moving today yet to those who believe there is a longing for those days of old where commitment and faith reigned. The song is a feature on the Classic Artists Music Group “Anytime Music. Anywhere!” radio Disc 053022.

For more artist information visit their website MastersTrioMusic.com or ClassicArtistsRecordsllc.net, accessing the artist links.