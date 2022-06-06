Former Gold City Pianist Byron Steward Passes Away

Gold City posted on their Facebook this week:

Gold City is heartbroken to report the passing of musician, Byron Steward. Byron played piano for the group in 1997, and later he served as drummer in the Band of Gold when they appeared with the group on select dates.

Danny Riley says, “Bryon was a great man. We loved working with him and having him on our bus. We are all saddened at his passing, but we have that hope that says to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We know Byron is with Jesus, healed and at peace.”

Please join Gold City in praying for Byron’s family as they mourn his passing.