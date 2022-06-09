Poet Voices Welcomes KC Armstrong As New Bass Vocalist

Nashville, TN (June 8th, 2022) – Poet Voices is pleased to announce the addition of KC Armstrong to the acclaimed quartet.

The retired Sergeant First Class will be stepping into the bass role and audiences are quickly falling in love with his powerful, room-filling vocals. Not only does KC bring with him notable experience within Southern Gospel music, but he was also a member of the prestigious United States Air Force Singing Sergeants, and finished his military career with the United States Army Chorus. This opportunity has afforded him numerous distinguishments throughout the years, including performing for Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump. As part of these decorated groups, he was also honored to have performed for the funerals of Presidents Reagan, Ford, and Bush.

Currently residing in Knoxville, TN, KC and his wife Chara have three children: Adaline, Brogan and Calvin, and a chocolate lab named Sophie.

Legendary songwriter Phil Cross first introduced Southern Gospel to Phil Cross & Poet Voices in the early 1990s. Considered progressive for its time, fans quickly fell in love with this group and its unique presentation of the Gospel, which yielded an array of honors and five chart-topping songs, including Song of the Year for ‘I Am Redeemed.’ Poet Voices continues to raise the bar in all aspects of its music and production, striving to provide a fresh and exciting concert experience each and every time. Audiences can expect to hear a variety of hit songs from the quartet such as ‘Jesus Built A Bridge,’ and ‘One Holy Lamb,’ as well as songs from Cross’ pen made popular by other groups such as ‘Wedding Music,’ ‘When I Get Carried Away,’ and ‘Champion Of Love.’

Poet Voices’ most recent radio single, ‘Everybody’s Song,’ is currently climbing the national radio charts, as part of the latest album release Everybody Needs Jesus.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Poet Voices on social media, or visit poetvoices.net.