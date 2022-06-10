Jason Crabb Releases New Music Video for “Good Morning Mercy”

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (June 10, 2022) – Two-time GRAMMY®-Award winner Jason Crabb‘s newest single, “Good Morning Mercy,” is inspiring and encouraging listeners across the country – both in live concerts and on the radio.

Today, a concept video has been released for the song. The video follows storylines of people struggling, as Crabb shares the hope and light he finds in Jesus, shining that light on the darkness as their misery turns to joy.

“Everywhere I sing this song, you can see the impact on the faces of the people immediately,” says Crabb. “They understand that the mercy of God gives them hope. Night after night, people tell me how this song encourages them. This video depicts that truth so well. So excited for everyone to see it!”

The song has also served as a reminder to displaced victims of the Kentucky tornadoes several months ago.

Crabb’s fundraising efforts and his partnership with ministries like Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel, and his own Forever Ministries helped fund the building of two homes for tornado victims.

Recently, Crabb joined God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff to reveal newly rebuilt homes on Friday, May 27th for two families in the Bremen, Kentucky area whose homes were destroyed in the devastating tornadoes last December.

Autumn lost her husband and was critically injured in the December tornado. Her home and all her personal belongings were destroyed. The Vanover family also lost everything in the storm.

God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff rebuilt both houses in just 18 days. The newly finished homes are fully furnished and decorated. Homes for both families were unveiled and keys were presented to them on May 27, 2022.

Crabb sang the song, “Good Morning Mercy,” on the steps of each home and then prayed over each family before they walked into their new home.

“Good Morning Mercy” was written by Crabb, Jay DeMarcus, Caleb Ward and Jordan Ward, the song reminds the listener that God is always working things out for our good – even the messes we make ourselves.

In addition to Tornado efforts, Crabb lent his vocals and softball skills to the Folds of Honor Rock ‘n Jock Softball Game to kick off CMA Fest this past Monday. Crabb sang the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and contributed to his team winning the game by scoring a home run!

Crabb says: “Being a part of the Folds of Honor Rock ‘n Jock Softball Game was so much fun! I love what they do: providing families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships. They’re giving back and it was an honor to help them raise some money.”

Crabb joined celebrities such as Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Mitchell Tenpenny, John Crist, ERNEST, Julia Cole, HARDY, Charles Esten, Alexandra Kay, Cortland Finnegan, Riley Green, Shawn Booth, Jimmie Allen, Chuck Wicks, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Jelly Roll, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson, and Michael Ray.

ABOUT JASON CRABB

One of Gospel and Christian music’s most iconic voices, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards and 22 GMA Dove Awards, the latter including nods for Artist, Male Vocalist and Song of the Year.

He is the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, has paid tribute with a street in his name. Since his first solo release in 2009, he has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world through extensive personal appearances, media coverage and social media, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

CONNECT WITH JASON:

ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS

Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2019. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.

CONNECT WITH RED STREET RECORDS:

