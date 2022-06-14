The Chosen Films The Feeding of the Five Thousand in Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS – June 8, 2022 – The international hit series The Chosen will film its third season from a state-of-the-art sound stage and detailed re-creation of Middle Eastern locales with the opening of its new home on 900 acres near the town of Midlothian in North Texas.

Among the series’ first large-scale productions on the site will be Jesus’ feeding of the 5,000 detailed in the Gospels. Producers expect 12,000 extras over four days – fans from 36 countries and all 50 states including thousands of families from age 7 weeks to 91 years– to come to Midlothian and take part.

“We were looking for a place that would be convenient for cast and crew, where we could capture the essence of the Middle Eastern locales where Jesus’ ministry took place,” said President of The Chosen Brad Pelo. “When we saw this site and the wide open spaces with rolling hills, we knew it was the place to build our soundstage and set, and to become our home for years to come.”

The site is the Salvation Army Camp Hoblitzelle that saw bookings drop to zero during the pandemic. The Chosen’s multi-year lease on the land was a win-win, giving the series a home and bridging the gap for the camp while it was closed.

Working since last fall, CRC Construction built a 30,000-square-foot soundstage that is the first such facility built in Texas for one specific production. Additionally, historically accurate recreation of the town of Capernaum covers a hilly area nearby. Other areas allow producers to create scenes in ancient Rome and other biblical locales. The total facilities constructed will exceed $16,000,000.

The Chosen’s move to a new home will bring long-term economic benefit to North Texas as cast, crew and significant numbers of extras travel to the area to take part.

“Midlothian is pleased to be home to the filming of The Chosen,” said Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno. “The presence of the film company has brought a lot of excitement to the community. It is also contributing to the local economy and has the potential to help attract tourists to our town. They are also partnering to provide a Film Conservatory at the camp where they are filming for our youth. I feel like Midlothian is being blessed by the production of the series, which is more than just entertainment,” he continued.

There will be seven seasons of the series in all. When The Chosen is not filming, the facilities will be available for rent by other productions. A ribbon cutting for the new facility is planned for October.

The Chosen is a global phenomenon, seen by many millions of people around the world, and is the

first-ever multi-season series about the life of Jesus. Dramatic, humorous, inspiring, The Chosen brings

Jesus and his times to life through the eyes of those who met him.

In production of its third season, The Chosen continues its unprecedented success. It has been translated into 56 languages and counting and consistently ranked in the top 50 entertainment apps on iOS and Android. It is completely free to watch on the mobile or smart TV apps with no fee or subscription necessary. Income is generated for future seasons when viewers choose to “pay it forward” after viewing. The Chosen is produced by Loaves & Fishes Productions and distributed by Angel Studios.