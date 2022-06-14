Three Bridges Announces Retirement – Finishes Year with “God Did It” Tour

Nashville, TN, May 25, 2022: After more than 21 years of ministering to God’s beautiful people, 2022 will be the last year of Three Bridges’ full time touring career. Elliott, Shannon, and Jeremie would like to thank all the wonderful pastors, promoters, fans, and friends who have supported our ministry with love, finances, and prayers. We’d especially like to thank our booking agency, the Beckie Simmons Agency, for all their hard work and dedication.

We pray that our ministry has richly blessed and strengthened your faith in Christ over the years. Now more than ever, we realize “God Did It” all. All the salvations, all the friendships, all the blessings came from our Heavenly Father through Christ, and this is why our 2022 farewell tour is named after our current Crossroads-Sonlite Records single, “God Did It”. You may contact BSA for available dates thru the end of this year, 615-595-7500 or www.bsaworld.com. See you at one of our “God Did It” 2022 Farewell Tour Dates!