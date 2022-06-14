Three Bridges Announces Retirement – Finishes Year with “God Did It” Tour

Nashville, TN, May 25, 2022: After more than 21 years of ministering to God’s beautiful people, 2022 will be the last year of Three Bridges’ full time touring career. Elliott, Shannon, and Jeremie would like to thank all the wonderful pastors, promoters, fans, and friends who have supported our ministry with love, finances, and prayers. We’d especially like to thank our booking agency, the Beckie Simmons Agency, for all their hard work and dedication.
We pray that our ministry has richly blessed and strengthened your faith in Christ over the years. Now more than ever, we realize “God Did It” all. All the salvations, all the friendships, all the blessings came from our Heavenly Father through Christ, and this is why our 2022 farewell tour is named after our current Crossroads-Sonlite Records single, “God Did It”. You may contact BSA for available dates thru the end of this year, 615-595-7500 or www.bsaworld.com. See you at one of our “God Did It” 2022 Farewell Tour Dates!
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.