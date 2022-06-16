Ad
Sherry Anne Releases New Music Video for “Silent Prayer”

June 16, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Franklin, TN (June 15, 2022): “You’re My Strength” is the new music video release by Sherry Anne. The song was written by Toni Jolene Clay and the video was recorded at the historic Capital Theatre in Lebanon, TN.

Video has been an important medium for Sherry Anne. Her 2017 release of “Silent Prayer” played an important role in leading to invitations to perform at multiple Gaither concerts, including performing at this year’s Gaither Family Fest in Gatlinburg. Her 2018 DVD release, ‘Sherry Anne LIVE!’, landed in the Billboard Music Video Top 5 chart. Video has garnered Sherry Anne more than a million collective views on her official YouTube channel.

Mansion Entertainment’s John Mathis Jr commented on the new music video, “Sherry Anne is such a great communicator from the stage. Some artists have this gift of being a communicator and it allows them to connect in more ways than just singing the song. A communicator can utilize every aspect of their presence to capture the attention of a listener and convey the message. That’s why video is such a great tool for artists like Sherry Anne, I’ve seen the reach and impact it has had on viewers over the years. I know this video will resonate and reach viewers with its message.”

“You’re My Strength” is the second video release from the new ‘STAND’ project, which was produced by Toni Jolene Clay and mixed and mastered by Toni’s husband and industry veteran, Vic Clay. The second radio single from the new album, “Stand Up For My King”, was also released to Christian Radio this month.

