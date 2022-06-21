REVIEW: John Berry – Find My Joy

Producer: Steve Dorff

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.johnberry.com

A native of Aiken, SC, John Berry is known as a 90s country icon. His pure vocals with inspiring lyrics written to beautiful melodic ballads is what drew me to his music as a teenager. You may remember songs like, YOU’RE LOVE AMAZES ME or I THINK ABOUT IT ALL THE TIME if you listened to country radio in the 90s. He made his Opry debut in the fall of 1996 and continued to be a staple artist in the genre for years to come. One thing that John never hid from mainstream was his faith. He was not shy about who he was and the relationship that he has with Jesus. Almost two decades later, John has released a hymns project that you are going to absolutely love.

GREAT IS THY FAITHFULNESS introduces the album with a simplistic yet complex arrangement of this old hymn that features his pure vocals while adding some orchestration to the melody. TURN YOUR EYES UPON JESUS is another song that is definitely a song to play while studying, praying, or just reflecting. This record is extremely easy to listen to. The vocals are amazing and his humble approach to each song, will have you drawn into the everlasting messages of these songs. BLESSINGS is not necessarily an old hymn but I believe it fits perfectly into this record. The song was originally recorded by Laura Story approximately a decade ago. The message is strong and thought provoking! Other songs on the recording include, SOMETHING BIGGER THAN ME, HOW GREAT THOU ART, BLESSED ASSURANCE as well as others. My favorite, is an uptempo worship tune called LIVE LIKE YOU. The lyrics are incredible, the arrangement is solid and the accompanying choir meshed with John’s vocals are amazing!

If you love hymns, and are looking for a project to listen to while spending some quiet time with Jesus, I highly suggest this recording by John Berry, FIND MY JOY.

