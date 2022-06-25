11th Hour Releases Concept Video for “Letters to Heaven”

Arden, North Carolina (June 21, 2022) — Southern Gospel trio 11th Hour has released a music video for “Letters To Heaven,” the current single from their latest album, Anthem Of The Ages.

The moving, emotional song tells of connecting with those we’ve lost.



“‘Letters to Heaven’ came from the pen of three people (me, my husband, Garrett, and our buddy, Nathan Woodard) that were reminiscing about loved ones that have passed on,” says Amber Eppinette Saunders. “Garrett and I had our grandparents in mind at the time of writing the song but had no idea we’d end up losing a baby before recording it. It now has a brand new meaning to it. Just remember, the very one that your loved ones are in the presence of is the very one that’s holding you right now! We have hope, and we will see them again!”

Watch the video here:

About 11th Hour

Over the last ten years of traveling on the road, 11th Hour has seen God do some incredible things. With musical influences such as Karen Peck and New River, The Martins, Gold City, and The Kingsmen, 11th Hour has stayed fresh and relevant while maintaining a versatile sound, able to lead congregations in moving times of worship. After reaching high acclaim, in 2012, 11th Hour signed a recording contract with Crossroads Music. They’ve had five #1 songs on the Singing News chart and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year, while Amber Eppinette Saunders was nominated for Soprano of the Year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.