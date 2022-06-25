Ad
Daywind Music Publishing Recognized at 2022 BMI Awards

June 25, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (JUNE 22, 2022) — Daywind Music Publishing is celebrating its amazing songwriters Jason Cox, Joseph Habedank, and John Darin Rowsey, who were recently recognized by BMI for their work on some of the most performed songs in Christian music last year. 

BMI, one of the largest performing rights organizations, collects royalties from radio, television, and other performances.  BMI honored these three Daywind Music Publishing writers at the 2022 BMI Christian Awards celebration, presented at BMI’s Nashville location on June 15, 2022.

Jason Cox was honored as the BMI Christian Songwriter of the Year, the most prestigious award offered to a songwriter by BMI, and received additional recognition for his contribution to “I See Revival,” performed by the Crabb Family, “If God Pulled Back the Curtain,” performed by the Nelons, and “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch,” performed by Tribute Quartet. Joseph Habedank was honored for his co-writing the #1 song, “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch,” performed by Tribute Quartet. John Darin Rowsey was recognized for his songwriting contribution to “When God Says Wait,” performed by the Browders.

“What a surreal evening,” shares Jason Cox. “I can’t begin to say how honored I am. To be named BMI Christian Songwriter of the Year and join a long line of people, many of whom are songwriting heroes to me, is truly humbling. I’m incredibly grateful for Daywind and BMI and the role they play in getting this music that lifts up the name of Jesus to the world.”

“We are eternally grateful to BMI for recognizing the impact of each of these songs and honoring our songwriters,” shares Rick Shelton, vice president of Daywind Music Publishing. “We are so very proud of Jason Cox, Joseph Habedank, and John Darin Rowsey for the achievements these awards represent.”

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters including Adam Crabb, Barry Weeks, Belinda Smith, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Clint Brown, Crabb Family, Devin McGlamery, Greater Vision, Guardians Quartet, High Road, Jacob Mills, Janice Crow, Jason Cox, Jason Clark, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, John Darin Rowsey, Jonathan C. Smith, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, LeFevre Quartet, Levi Mills, Marty Funderburk, Michael Booth, Mike Harland, Natalie Cromwell, Nathan Woodard, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Rob Mills, Seth Elby, The Sound, Southbound, Sue C. Smith, Tim Lovelace, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, Wayne Haun, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital, and streaming outlets.

