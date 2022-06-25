The Wisecarvers Release New Single – “When I Run to You”

Arden, North Carolina (June 24, 2022) — Earlier this year, The Wisecarvers began releasing new music, which was long-awaited and eagerly anticipated by fans. Now, the Tennessee-based Gospel singing family is continuing to release more songs.

Following “Like This,” and “All I Got, All I Need,” the dynamic “When I Run To You” delivers another reminder that turning to God and Jesus when life’s troubles become too much will provide deep solace.

Chase Wisecarver — who wrote this song — sings lead, while Kaila and Dustin join in on harmonies. With just a dobro to offer a counterpoint to their vocals over a simmering, sparse yet rhythmic beginning, the song lifts as the vocal and instrumental arrangement becomes more layered, underlining the song’s positive message:

“Mountains start moving and grace breaks my fall

I find strength in battle when the giant stands mighty tall

When I’m not enough my cup runs over full of love

And I’m reminded what was done for me on Calvary yeah



When I run to you, I run to you Jesus

When I run when I run when I run to you

When I can’t see through the night gonna be alright

When I run, run, run to you”

“When I wrote this song I was thinking how as Christians, we know with any situation we can run to God and He will fix that situation. Still, even though we believe, we are human and often let fear chain us down so tightly that it feels impossible for us to get to Him,” says Chase. “But, all the while God is running to us with His grace and mercy. Whatever you face, He’s heading your way with everything you need!”

About The Wisecarvers

It seems like there’s always a song. One that reminds us of the mountain tops or the valleys, the laughter or the tears, the fight or the victory. The Wisecarvers want their music to be a soundtrack for the life of the listener. A soundtrack that draws each heart in deeper to the love and glory of the all-knowing, all-sufficient, all-powerful God – Music that will open the door for conviction, encouragement, worship, joy and praise. That is the ultimate purpose. That is their ultimate purpose – To sing a song that creates an atmosphere for salvation and miracles.

Celebrating over a decade in ministry, Dove Award nominated group, The Wisecarvers, are becoming known as one of Christian music’s most dynamic groups. What started as singing a few songs at family reunions and local churches has now blossomed into a worldwide ministry, reaching not only the United States, but into Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Netherlands. This tight knit family has released a steady stream of chart topping singles, including originally penned songs “Turn Back Time” and “I Need You”, along with Singing News Top 10 radio hits “Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me” and “It Was Jesus!” With songwriting being such a large aspect of the group’s ministry, it allows them to share their personal stories and testimonies and draw from their individual experiences.

The Wisecarvers were blessed with the distinct honor of being added to the talented roster of artists with renown Crossroads Music. This step opened up many new opportunities for the group as well as gaining them national radio attention. They have been invited to perform as Main Stage Artist at Southern Gospel’s largest gathering, the National Quartet Convention, and at Dolly Parton’s exciting theme park, Dollywood! However, you’ll find them most often at churches across the country, sharing the message that God has laid on their hearts. With a special emphasis on ministering to other families, they have hosted their annual “It’s A Family Thing” Smoky Mountain Weekend Getaway since 2015. The retreat provides a place for not only families, but couples, youth groups and friends to reconnect and refocus on their relationship with Christ. This event has become a staple of their ministry. ​

The group strives to be real with each audience – Real about life, the struggles we face, the heartaches we feel – And real about the faithfulness and power of our God that has never failed. When you see The Wisecarvers in concert their greatest desire is for you to leave having had a personal experience with Christ and the undeniable touch of His presence.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.