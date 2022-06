Interim Editor-In-Chief Chris Unthank gets a chance to catch up with the Down East Boys’ Ricky Carden to discuss their newest release – The Stories We Tell as well as life on the road post-COVID and the future of the industry as a whole.

Chris Unthank Chris Unthank has been the content manager for AbsolutelyGospel.com since the fall of 2010 and took over Editorial duties after Susan passed in January 2011. Chris is an avid fan of writing and songwriting and resides in Murfreesboro, TN with his wife Noel and their three sons.