LeFevre Quartet Announces Retirement

The following news release was posted on SingingNews.com:

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” – Ecclesiastes 3:1



FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — After much prayer and consideration, Mike LeFevre and his son Jordan LeFevre, owners of The LeFevre Quartet, sat down with Danny Jones of Singing News to announce the retirement of The LeFevre Quartet from full-time ministry.



Established in 2005, the LeFevre Quartet quickly won the hearts of audiences across the country and eventually garnered their first #1 song, “The Suns Gonna Come Up.” This was followed by a chain of consecutive #1 songs including “Between the Prayer and the Answer” and “The 99.” This month, LeFevre Quartet celebrates their fifth #1 song “My Jesus.” The current lineup consist of Mike LeFevre, Jordan LeFevre, Jay Parrack, Will Lane, and Bryan Elliott, all veterans of the industry.



Mike LeFevre shares, “The decision to retire has not come easy, after much prayer and understanding, we knew it was time to move into a new season of life. This is not a goodbye, I am still going to be involved in the music, co-hosting ‘Gospel Music USA’ [with Danny Jones and Karen Peck Gooch] and also doing my part with the National Quartet Convention. With this new season, each of the guys have great opportunities in store and they will each be sharing that with you all soon. As for LeFevre Quartet, God knows our future.”



Jordan LeFevre states, “I knew with the age of my boys, the time was nearing for me to come home. God called me to sing this music that I love, and he has allowed me to do so for the past 18 years. God has also called me to be a good dad and I believe that for this next season, I need to be home with my wife and boys.”



The LeFevre Quartet thanks friends and fans across the country that have supported and prayed for their ministry. Mike LeFevre states, “We have seen souls saved and lives changed through the message in our music. We will forever be grateful.”

The quartet will continue their full-time schedule throughout the fall. To view their tour dates, see: www.thelefevrequartet.com/schedule