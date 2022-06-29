Charles Billingsley Joins Tim Tebow and Kirk Cameron at National Men’s Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Singer/songwriter and Club44 recording artist Charles Billingsley—one of Christian music’s most beloved voices for nearly three decades—recently led worship for more than 4,500 attendees at the annual Gridiron Men’s Conference. Held earlier this month at Huntsville, Alabama’s Propst Arena, the event featured appearances from bestselling author, speaker and former professional athlete Tim Tebow; famed actor and speaker Kirk Cameron; and renowned evangelist and Gridiron Men founder Phil Waldrep, among others.



Billingsley, a regular worship leader at the conference, released his acclaimed new recording, The Shadow of Your Smile, last month. His Club44 Records debut—which reached #1 on iTunes’ Jazz Top Albums chart—heralds a new era for the versatile vocalist as Billingsley embarks on a series of concerts at performing arts centers and symphony halls around the country, in addition to continuing a slate of key ministry dates at churches and conferences.



A quintessential anthology of Broadway, Big Band and American classics, The Shadow of Your Smile was produced by Tim Davis (Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga); Wayne Haun (Linda Lavin, Celine Dion); and Jamey Ray (Voctave), and features Billingsley’s take on such timeless favorites as “It Had To Be You,” “Beyond The Sea,” and Broadway showstoppers “Bring Him Home” (Les Misérables) and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (Carousel), among other selections.



The album also showcases a soaring a cappella rendition of “America, The Beautiful” with popular vocal ensemble Voctave. In celebration of Independence Day, the song’s music video will premier Friday, July 1 via Billingsley’s YouTube channel. In addition, he is set to co-headline “Celebrate America: A Tribute to Our Veterans” at Washington, D.C.’s iconic Kennedy Center on July 3. Billingsley, TaRanda Greene and April Duren will take the stage along with the 250-voice American Festival Choir for an evening of music honoring those who have faithfully served and protected the United States.

About Charles Billingsley

From the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to numerous churches and conferences around the country, Charles Billingsley has been one of Christian music’s most distinctive artists for nearly 30 years. Beginning his career as a lead vocalist for GRAMMY®-nominated genre giant NewSong, Billingsley has since headlined more than 3,200 concerts, released 24 recordings as a solo artist, and garnered seven #1 Inspirational radio hits. A sought-after worship leader and speaker at such events as Women of Joy, the Gridiron Men’s Conference, and Celebrators Conference, among others, Billingsley currently serves as the teaching pastor and worship leader at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as an adjunct instructor at Liberty University.



