David Rives Ministries Acquires The Renaissance Center

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (June 28, 2022) – David Rives Ministries – a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach – has announced the acquisition of The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN.

This state-of-the-art facility, soon to be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum, will house a science museum and the television studios for Genesis Science Network. David Rives Ministries will be relocating operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facility in Lewisburg, TN to the more than 100,000-square-foot building.

Upon opening, The Wonders Center will be the largest science museum in the world that upholds biblical values. Driven by Christian principles, each exhibit will be designed to inspire visitors as it highlights wonders in the fields of science and history.

“One thing you won’t find in our displays and exhibits is evolutionary theory,” says David Rives. “Our youth today have been told that they are ‘starstuff’ or accidents of the cosmos. Many students believe that they are products of chance. Our purpose is to highlight amazing design in anatomy, astronomy, physics, mathematics, biology, and more. By studying these things closely, visitors will see how this design reveals God’s fingerprints throughout the universe. There really is evidence for the God of the Bible, and a closer look at the natural world around us only brings us closer to this truth, and ultimately the Gospel message.”

For over ten years, David Rives Ministries has been the global leader in origins-related media, producing award-winning documentaries and television shows. As the host of his own weekly television series, David Rives captivates audiences by exploring Creation while pointing to God’s design. With television appearances on the History Channel, TBN, CBN, DirecTV, and other outreaches, millions have been educated and inspired by David’s vast knowledge and intellect. David speaks internationally on science and Bible history and is well known for his inspirational talk on wonders throughout the universe.

For over six years, the ministry has operated Genesis Science Network, a 24/7 television network airing Christian shows and programming, including nature documentaries, science shows, children’s content, and more – all from a Christian perspective. The Wonders Center will house the operations base, television studios, and production offices. The Genesis Science Network airs in select terrestrial locations and can be viewed free on Roku, FireTV, and online at GenesisScienceNetwork.com



Plans for The Wonders Center & Science Museum include replicas of life-size dinosaurs, hands-on experiments for children, space-themed exhibits, and a rare historical collection of artifacts, including ancient Biblical scrolls. This museum will be a one-of-a-kind experience.



Housed in the 85-foot-tall spherical dome, an incredible 138-seat Planetarium will allow visitors to experience the cosmos in real-time as well as view shows with groundbreaking visual effects.



The building and campus sustained storm damage from the tornadoes that hit the Nashville, TN, area in 2021 and will require a complete refit and technology upgrades. David Rives Ministries is currently reviewing funding sources to raise the resources needed for the repair and technological refitting of the planetarium. Rives states “This is not only a unique structure and landmark of the community, but will provide education and inspiration to hundreds of thousands of visitors, children and adults alike, of the immensity and beauty of space. We believe our vision and our mission aligns closely with the mission of the Jackson Foundation when they built this amazing facility in 1999.”

Renovations are currently underway with plans to have a portion of the Center open by late fall of 2022. To find out more and be informed of grand opening dates, visit WondersCenter.org

More information about David Rives and the Genesis Science Network can be found at DavidRivesMinistries.org and GenesisScienceNetwork.com.