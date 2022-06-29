Ad
Will Lane Makes Transition to Mark Trammell Quartet

June 29, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

After 3 months, 31 resumes, and much prayer, Mark Trammell Quartet is thrilled to announce that our new bass singer will be Mr. Will Lane!

Mark relates: Will is no stranger to the Gospel Music world.  He has most recently served as bass vocalist for the popular LeFevre Quartet.  While this is a bittersweet time in the world of Gospel Music with the announcement of the retirement of the LeFevre Quartet, Will has elected to continue to spread the good news of Jesus through song and we are delighted to welcome him and his family to the MTQ family!

Will joins us the week of July 19 and we are excited about the future of this ministry with a man who is already loved and respected by so many!

Please join Nick, Stephen, Trevor, Kevin, and myself in welcoming Will, Misti, and their family to the world of the Mark Trammell Quartet!

We would like to thank every man who showed interest in being a part of this ministry!  The response has truly warmed our hearts!

Special thanks to Mr. Keith Inman, and Mr. Jon Epley of Greater Vision, for their willingness to fill the bass position during our time of transition and seeking for the right man.

We covet your prayers as we begin the next phase of our journey together! 

Blessings,

Mark Trammell

