Introducing ‘5 ______ That You Should…’ Series

If you’ve been a fan of Southern Gospel music and followed my 20+ years writing about this genre of music, then it’s no surprise to you that I enjoy a wide array of musical styles and artists. SG was never my first love, and it was at the insistence of my parents (and the help of a well-timed internship at Spring Hill Music Group), I grew to admire and respect this genre with all of my heart. With that said, I’m introducing a new editorial series I like to call ‘5 _____ That You Should…’ This series is intended to introduce fans of Southern Gospel music to recordings, artists, songs, songwriters, etc. that might be of interest to them. These lists will included both contributors and contributions to this excellent form of music we call home, but it will also delve outside and introduce new marvels that our fan base may not be familiar with.

I am no music expert. I like what I like, and I make no qualms about it. I *think* what I like should fit right alongside what other fans of SG like, due to my time working as a worship leader, choir director, and songwriter. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find something you’ll really enjoy outside of your typical tastes and trends.

5 SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTISTS THAT YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT

(because they’re about to breakout soon)

ENDLESS HIGHWAY

Endless Highway stole the show at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. Their playful blend of modern country and progressive sounds make for a very memorable musical palette – not to mention this group can just plain SING. They are continuing a legacy that started as The Joylanders, but as Endless Highway, radio is already enthralled, and their live shows seem to be a fan favorite.

MASTER’S VOICE

I’ve been following this group for almost 20 years, and they’ve never disappointed in whatever iteration they’ve taken. They have a massive following in the Southwest and Midwest, being based out of Bristow, Oklahoma, and I have no doubt that once the bulk of SG fans in the Southeast find out about them, they’ll be no stopping them. Their live shows are unmatched, and their recordings are top notch.

THE WISECARVERS

Here’s another group that’s been doing this thing for a long time, but hasn’t quite landed the fanbase they deserve. Like Endless Highway, the group’s blend of modern country and progressive melodies really set this group apart. The younger sound also really helps to bring in an audience not typically found at Southern Gospel events. You should definitely take notice!

3 HEATH BROTHERS

This trio of brothers aren’t your adolescent trio of well-dressed teenagers anymore. They’ve morphed into a fanastic progressive trio that could rival almost any family-based trio hitting the road today. Their blend is phenomenal. The group’s duet with SG mainstays the Kingdom Heirs earned them a solid place at radio, and their new album is set to knock your socks off. Don’t miss out on this stellar family group!

THE CHITANS

Next time you see The Chitans in your area, run, don’t walk, to the venue. This talented group of siblings has church wherever they go, and it’s unfortunate that radio hasn’t really latch on to their infectious sound and harmonies. They recorded some of the best new songs out there, and they don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.