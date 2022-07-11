There really is no sound in gospel music like The Sound. This father-son trio is an extraordinarily gifted group that hails from the northern state of Michigan, but has a sound that originates from the country music roots of the south. When I first came across The Sound in 2017, I was amazed by their close-knit family harmonies. And now only a few years after beginning their musical journey, they have had the experience of performing at the dove awards with their same harmonies that make for easy listening, combined with a more modern flair that brings a fresh sound to the southern gospel music world. All unique in their musical abilities, each member – Rob (the dad), along with sons Levi and Jacob – form a special musical unit that delivers the gospel message in a unique way to their listeners.

Stacy Compagner: Tell us a little bit about the history of the Sound.

Levi Mills: We grew up playing and singing music together as a family, but we launched The Sound in 2017. We released our major label debut album in 2019. The name originated from a group that our dad, Rob, was in in the early 1990s. We always loved it, and when we found out it was no longer in use, we decided to use it.

SC: Tell us about the sound of The Sound. What have been some major musical influences for your group?

LM: Our sound is primarily based in country music. Musically, that’s been a very heavy influence of ours. Bands like Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Diamond Rio, the Zac Brown Band etc. Lyrically, bands like the Eagles have been a massive influence for their storytelling abilities.

SC: How have you seen God work in your music and through your ministry over the years?

LM: Through the years, we’ve gotten to witness people have a personal connection to the music throughout live shows, but we’ve also had the privilege of getting emails and text messages from people around the world detailing just how they’ve been impacted by a song of ours. It’s really incredible to watch. All the glory goes to God for how He’s working.

SC: You all have developed and become well known in such a short amount of time. What has that whole experience been like for your group?

LM: Truthfully, we’re just honored that people are connecting to the music we’re making. We’re thankful that God has allowed us to meet so many new people and impact so many new lives. It’s humbling, to say the least.

SC: Tell us about a funny/embarrassing concert memory.

LM: Not too long ago, we played a show, and I (Levi) hadn’t slept much the night before. I guess I was pretty tired, because I was in the middle of a sentence on stage, and I just completely blanked. I couldn’t remember what I was talking about or what I was in the middle of saying. It was pretty embarrassing.

SC: What would each of you be found doing when you aren’t out traveling and singing?

LM: Well, Jake would probably be playing guitar anyways! We’re always working on something. But we enjoy playing games like Wordle and cornhole…things like that. And watching Star Wars too!

SC: Let’s talk about your new album, God is Real. What is special about this album and makes it stand out from your others?

LM: We wrote most of the God Is Real album ourselves. It was really our first shot at writing an album like that, so it’s special in that regard. But it’s new territory for us musically, and we really feel like the lyrics are impactful in a whole new way. We really tried to write everyday music for everyday people.

SC: What is your group’s favorite song to sing off the new album and why?

LM: “I Didn’t Find Jesus” is a blast. It’s one of our favorite songs we’ve ever recorded! “Never Not God” is a blast to sing live too because so many people sing along!

SC: What are your future hopes and plans for your group? Any exciting developments currently in the works for your ministry?

LM: We’re excited to keep making music! It seems like we’re always working on that. So, keep your eye out. You never know when we’re going to surprise you!

SC: What is The Sound’s all-time favorite place to stop and eat while on the road?

LM: We love good BBQ. Pecan Lodge in Dallas is some of the best we’ve ever found!

SC: What is your group’s favorite state/place to sing at?

LM: We recently played a show in our nation’s Capital complex in Washington DC. That was extremely unique and an overall incredible experience!

SC: What is the best way for listeners to stay up-to-date on your ministry?

LM: www.thesound.org is the best place to stay up to date, but you can find us all the time on Instagram (@realthesound) and on Facebook!