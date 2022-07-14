Jimmy Reno’s Steel Called Is Now Available

Birmingham, AL, (July 14, 2022)- Jimmy Reno, known to fans of southern gospel and christian country from the group’s he’s toured with, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut solo christian country album, Steel Called.

Singles off the album have already been charting in the top 40 on the large market ACCMA charts and various other charts.

Jimmy is proud to be represented by Red Country Entertainment, Red Country Records, and Red Country Promotions.

The album, recorded at Baker Productions in Cullman, AL. and co-produced by Charles Baker and Jimmy Reno, features original songs written by Jimmy and Phillip David Harris. The album features traditional christian country songs.

Following the release of the first single, Cowboy Church, Jimmy was nominated for Vocalist of the year in the christian music genre by the Josie Awards. The Josie Awards is the most well known independent music awards in the music industry.



Steel Called is available now at all digital outlets and through Jimmy’s website at

jimmyrenomusic.com