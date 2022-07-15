Friday – July 15, 2022

Top 40 Weekly Chart
The AGM Top 40 Weekly Chart is back this week! It’s been 2 months, so there’s a lot of movement and changes! Greater Vision claims their latest #1 hit with “You Are My King”!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ALBUM
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|PEAK
|1
|–
|1
|You Are My King
|Greater Vision
|1
|2
|40
|2
|Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs
|2
|3
|–
|1
|Still Standing
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|3
|4
|–
|1
|Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|4
|5
|26
|5
|Looks Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)
|5
|6
|–
|1
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|6
|7
|–
|1
|Brighten the Corner
|Browns
|7
|8
|–
|1
|I Bring You Jesus
|Lore Family
|8
|9
|–
|1
|God Is Real
|The Sound
|9
|10
|–
|1
|Worth Calvary
|Whisnants
|10
|11
|–
|1
|In Your Hands
|Zane & Donna King
|11
|12
|–
|1
|Homeland
|Justified Quartet
|12
|13
|19
|10
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You
|Perrys
|13
|14
|21
|10
|Letters to Heaven
|11th Hour
|14
|15
|–
|1
|Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley
|15
|16
|–
|1
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|Primitive Quartet
|16
|17
|39
|2
|Then & There
|Master’s Voice
|17
|18
|–
|1
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|18
|19
|–
|1
|If I Don’t Testify
|Littles
|19
|20
|32
|4
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Guardians
|20
|21
|33
|4
|Enough For Me
|Legacy Five
|21
|22
|–
|1
|I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston
|22
|23
|–
|1
|He Gave
|Browders
|23
|24
|–
|1
|NO IMAGE
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City
|24
|25
|–
|1
|Greater God
|Kramers
|25
|26
|28
|5
|The Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen
|26
|27
|–
|1
|God, Do It Again
|Taylors
|27
|28
|–
|1
|All the Praise
|LeFevre Quartet
|28
|29
|–
|1
|About the Business
|Endless Highway
|29
|30
|5
|10
|Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River
|5
|31
|7
|11
|Goodness of God
|Triumphant Quartet
|7
|32
|–
|1
|Never Be a Mountain
|Hyssongs
|32
|33
|–
|1
|Water Under the Bridge
|Cami Schrock
|33
|34
|31
|8
|The God of Gideon
|Foresters
|31
|35
|27
|5
|Good God Almighty
|Old Paths
|27
|36
|–
|1
|Ready to Leave
|Down East Boys
|36
|37
|–
|1
|Hold On
|Authentic Unlimited
|37
|38
|–
|1
|Child of the King
|Joseph Habedank
|38
|39
|3
|12
|Children Sing
|Nelons
|3
|40
|–
|1
|Song of the Redeemed
|Bates Family
|31
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|#1 For the Week