Friday – July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 40 Weekly Chart

The AGM Top 40 Weekly Chart is back this week! It’s been 2 months, so there’s a lot of movement and changes! Greater Vision claims their latest #1 hit with “You Are My King”!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
11You Are My KingGreater Vision1
2402Give Him What You GotIsaacs2
31Still StandingMark Trammell Quartet3
41Sweet HellosJeff & Sheri Easter4
5265Looks Like JesusBrian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)		5
61Long Live Old Time ReligionOld Time Preachers Quartet6
71Brighten the CornerBrowns7
81I Bring You JesusLore Family8
91God Is RealThe Sound9
101Worth CalvaryWhisnants10
111In Your HandsZane & Donna King11
121HomelandJustified Quartet12
131910John 3:16 Is Calling Out To YouPerrys13
142110Letters to Heaven11th Hour14
151Shut Him UpLauren Talley15
161That Sweet Land Of God SomewherePrimitive Quartet16
17392Then & ThereMaster’s Voice17
181Heaven Will Fix It AllBarry Rowland & Deliverance18
191If I Don’t TestifyLittles19
20324Breathe In, Breathe OutGuardians20
21334Enough For MeLegacy Five21
221I Give You MeTim Livingston22
231He GaveBrowders23
241NO IMAGEGonna Take It And Leave ItGold City24
251Greater GodKramers25
26285The Church Of The Great I AmKingsmen26
271God, Do It AgainTaylors27
281All the PraiseLeFevre Quartet28
291About the BusinessEndless Highway29
30510Answer Is JesusKaren Peck & New River5
31711Goodness of GodTriumphant Quartet7
321Never Be a MountainHyssongs32
331Water Under the BridgeCami Schrock33
34318The God of GideonForesters31
35275Good God AlmightyOld Paths27
361Ready to LeaveDown East Boys36
371Hold OnAuthentic Unlimited37
381Child of the KingJoseph Habedank38
39312Children SingNelons3
401Song of the RedeemedBates Family31
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

