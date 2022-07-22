Friday – July 22, 2022

Top 40 Weekly Chart
Greater Vision re-claims the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “You Are My King.” This is the third single from The Journey to reach the top spot. The chart also sees debuts from The Williamsons, HighRoad, Fields of Grace, Voice of Truth Quartet, and Monty Lane Allen. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|1
|2
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|2
|2
|2
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|2
|3
|–
|1
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|3
|4
|4
|2
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|4
|5
|3
|2
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing
|3
|6
|8
|2
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|6
|7
|7
|2
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner
|7
|8
|13
|11
|THE PERRYS
|John 3:16 Is Calling You
|8
|9
|2
|2
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|10
|5
|6
|BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)
|Looks Like Jesus
|5
|11
|11
|2
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|12
|36
|2
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|12
|13
|9
|2
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|9
|14
|23
|10
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|12
|15
|20
|2
|THE GUARDIANS
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|15
|16
|21
|5
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|16
|17
|28
|2
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|17
|18
|19
|2
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|18
|19
|38
|2
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|19
|20
|27
|2
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|20
|21
|–
|1
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, & Love
|21
|22
|14
|11
|11TH HOUR
|Letters to Heaven
|14
|23
|18
|2
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|18
|24
|24
|2
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|24
|25
|22
|2
|TIM LIVINGSTON
|I Give You Me
|22
|26
|26
|6
|THE KINGSMEN
|The Church Of The Great I Am
|26
|27
|10
|2
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|10
|28
|25
|2
|THE KRAMERS
|Greater God
|25
|29
|17
|3
|MASTER’S VOICE
|Then & There
|17
|30
|30
|11
|KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER
|Answer Is Jesus
|5
|31
|15
|2
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|15
|32
|16
|2
|PRIMITIVE QUARTET
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|16
|33
|–
|1
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|The Well
|33
|34
|34
|9
|THE FORESTERS
|The God of Gideon
|31
|35
|31
|12
|TRIUMPHANT QUARTET
|Goodness of God
|7
|36
|–
|1
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|36
|37
|35
|6
|THE OLD PATHS
|Good God Almighty
|35
|38
|–
|1
|MONTY LANE ALLEN
|Noah
|38
|39
|12
|2
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|12
|40
|40
|2
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|31
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|#1 For the Week