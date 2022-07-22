Ad
Friday – July 22, 2022

July 22, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 40 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision re-claims the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “You Are My King.” This is the third single from The Journey to reach the top spot. The chart also sees debuts from The Williamsons, HighRoad, Fields of Grace, Voice of Truth Quartet, and Monty Lane Allen. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
112GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
222THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got2
31THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way3
442JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos4
532MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing3
682LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus6
772THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner7
81311THE PERRYSJohn 3:16 Is Calling You8
922OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETLong Live Old Time Religion6
1056BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)		Looks Like Jesus5
11112ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
12362DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave12
1392THE SOUNDGod Is Real9
142310THE BROWDERSHe Gave12
15202THE GUARDIANSBreathe In, Breathe Out15
16215LEGACY FIVEEnough For Me16
17282LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise17
18192THE LITTLESIf I Don’t Testify18
19382JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King19
20272THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again20
211HIGHROADFaith, Hope, & Love21
22141111TH HOURLetters to Heaven14
23182BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All18
24242GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It24
25222TIM LIVINGSTONI Give You Me22
26266THE KINGSMENThe Church Of The Great I Am26
27102THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary10
28252THE KRAMERSGreater God25
29173MASTER’S VOICEThen & There17
303011KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERAnswer Is Jesus5
31152LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
32162PRIMITIVE QUARTETThat Sweet Land Of God Somewhere16
331FIELDS OF GRACEThe Well33
34349THE FORESTERSThe God of Gideon31
353112TRIUMPHANT QUARTETGoodness of God7
361VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood36
37356THE OLD PATHSGood God Almighty35
381MONTY LANE ALLENNoah38
39122JUSTIFIED QUARTETHomeland12
40402BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed31
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

