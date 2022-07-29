Ad
Friday – July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 60 Weekly Chart

The Williamsons claim the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “Out of Harm’s Way.” This is the group’s first song to reach the top spot since “Shout.” As the chart expands this week, there are many songs debuting. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
132THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way1
253MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing2
363LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
4267THE KINGSMENThe Church of the Great I Am4
573THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner5
693OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETLong Live Old Time Religion6
743JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos4
8243GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It8
9123DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave9
1024THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got2
11233BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All11
12812THE PERRYSJohn 3:16 Is Calling Out to You8
1313GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
141516THE GUARDIANSBreathe In, Breathe Out14
15273THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary15
16107BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)		Looks Like Jesus5
17173LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise17
18332FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept18
19203THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again19
20253TIM LIVINGSTONI Give You Me20
21133THE SOUNDGod Is Real9
22212HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love21
231411THE BROWDERSHe Gave14
24323PRIMITIVE QUARTETThat Sweet Land Of God Somewhere24
251SACRED HARMONYI Can’t Wait25
26193JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King19
27362VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
28113ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
29393JUSTIFIED QUARTETHomeland29
30403BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed30
31166LEGACY FIVEEnough For Me16
321MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves32
331MYLON HAYES FAMILYHomeland33
34RE-ENTRY2ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business29
3583THE LITTLESIf I Don’t Testify8
36RE-ENTRY12THE NELONSChildren Sing3
371THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise37
383012KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERAnswer Is Jesus5
39382MONTY LANE ALLENNoah38
401PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace40
41294MASTER’S VOICEThen & There17
421BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway42
431CHUCK WAGON GANGI’ve Changed My Mind43
44313LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
453410THE FORESTERSThe God of Gideon31
46283THE KRAMERSGreat God25
47111TH HOURAwake47
481THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus48
491PHILLIPS FAMILYFaith Wins49
50RE-ENTRY2AUTHENTIC UNLIMITEDHold On37
511HEBRON ROADBeauty of the Cross51
521SOUNDSTREETReady For Revival52
531BOOTH BROTHERSNot In My Strength53
54RE-ENTRY2CAMI SHROCKWater Under the Bridge33
551POET VOICESEverybody’s Song55
561SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow56
571NATHAN WOODARDThank God I’m Not God57
581PAID IN FULLHallelujah For The Blood58
591PORT CITY QUARTETArise59
601AVENUEHere We Are60
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

