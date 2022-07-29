Friday – July 29, 2022

Top 60 Weekly Chart
The Williamsons claim the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “Out of Harm’s Way.” This is the group’s first song to reach the top spot since “Shout.” As the chart expands this week, there are many songs debuting. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|3
|2
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|1
|2
|5
|3
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing
|2
|3
|6
|3
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|3
|4
|26
|7
|THE KINGSMEN
|The Church of the Great I Am
|4
|5
|7
|3
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner
|5
|6
|9
|3
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|7
|4
|3
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|4
|8
|24
|3
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|8
|9
|12
|3
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|9
|10
|2
|4
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|2
|11
|23
|3
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|11
|12
|8
|12
|THE PERRYS
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|8
|13
|1
|3
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|14
|15
|16
|THE GUARDIANS
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|14
|15
|27
|3
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|15
|16
|10
|7
|BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)
|Looks Like Jesus
|5
|17
|17
|3
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|17
|18
|33
|2
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|Jesus Wept
|18
|19
|20
|3
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|19
|20
|25
|3
|TIM LIVINGSTON
|I Give You Me
|20
|21
|13
|3
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|9
|22
|21
|2
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, Love
|21
|23
|14
|11
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|14
|24
|32
|3
|PRIMITIVE QUARTET
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|24
|25
|–
|1
|SACRED HARMONY
|I Can’t Wait
|25
|26
|19
|3
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|19
|27
|36
|2
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|27
|28
|11
|3
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|29
|39
|3
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|29
|30
|40
|3
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|30
|31
|16
|6
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|16
|32
|–
|1
|MERCY’S WELL
|Bless the Waves
|32
|33
|–
|1
|MYLON HAYES FAMILY
|Homeland
|33
|34
|RE-ENTRY
|2
|ENDLESS HIGHWAY
|About the Business
|29
|35
|8
|3
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|8
|36
|RE-ENTRY
|12
|THE NELONS
|Children Sing
|3
|37
|–
|1
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|We Shall Rise
|37
|38
|30
|12
|KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER
|Answer Is Jesus
|5
|39
|38
|2
|MONTY LANE ALLEN
|Noah
|38
|40
|–
|1
|PHILLIPS & BANKS
|Sweet Peace
|40
|41
|29
|4
|MASTER’S VOICE
|Then & There
|17
|42
|–
|1
|BATCHELOR FAMILY
|Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|42
|43
|–
|1
|CHUCK WAGON GANG
|I’ve Changed My Mind
|43
|44
|31
|3
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|15
|45
|34
|10
|THE FORESTERS
|The God of Gideon
|31
|46
|28
|3
|THE KRAMERS
|Great God
|25
|47
|–
|1
|11TH HOUR
|Awake
|47
|48
|–
|1
|THE GRIFFINS
|Fly Away With Jesus
|48
|49
|–
|1
|PHILLIPS FAMILY
|Faith Wins
|49
|50
|RE-ENTRY
|2
|AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED
|Hold On
|37
|51
|–
|1
|HEBRON ROAD
|Beauty of the Cross
|51
|52
|–
|1
|SOUNDSTREET
|Ready For Revival
|52
|53
|–
|1
|BOOTH BROTHERS
|Not In My Strength
|53
|54
|RE-ENTRY
|2
|CAMI SHROCK
|Water Under the Bridge
|33
|55
|–
|1
|POET VOICES
|Everybody’s Song
|55
|56
|–
|1
|SCOTTY INMAN
|Grow Up Slow
|56
|57
|–
|1
|NATHAN WOODARD
|Thank God I’m Not God
|57
|58
|–
|1
|PAID IN FULL
|Hallelujah For The Blood
|58
|59
|–
|1
|PORT CITY QUARTET
|Arise
|59
|60
|–
|1
|AVENUE
|Here We Are
|60
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|#1 For the Week