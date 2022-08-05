Ernie Haase and Signature Sound’s Decades of Love Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From the Beatles to the Bee Gees to Bublé, multi-GRAMMY® nominated group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound serenades listeners on Decades of Love. The 29-song, two-CD recording is available now from Club44 Records. Stream or download Decades of Lovehere. Physical copies of the recording are available for purchase on ErnieHaase.com.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound celebrated the release of Decades of Love in Nashville with an appearance on CCM Café and a private album release party at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. The crowd of influencers, family, friends and fans enjoyed an intimate evening filled with entertainment and camaraderie. The RIAA®-certified group previewed the project, opening with “L-O-V-E” and closing to a standing ovation for “I Will Always Love You.”

Executive produced by Haase with multi-GRAMMY® nominated producers, Wayne Haun, Billy Stritch and Kris Crunk, Decades of Love finds Ernie Haase & Signature Sound bringing their smooth-as-silk stylings to some of the most loved romantic songs from the past 100 years. The group utilizes intricate harmonies, lush arrangements and consistently solid solo vocals to breathe new life into these classics. In support of the release, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will also embark on the Decades of Love tour this fall, featuring a two-hour, two-act musical revue.

“We, EHSS, know that we could never do what we do without the love and support of our wives. This album started off as a love gift to them. After additional cancellations last fall due to the pandemic, we just kept recording. We knew this album was turning into something special,” shared Haase. “Decades of Love is not only a celebration of the greatest gift known to mankind… LOVE, but it is also a two-hour musical revue presenting a lovely evening of music and memories. We are thrilled to team up with an exciting new record company, Club44 Records, to bring this timeless music to the masses.”

Decades of Love follows the release of Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Keeping On, which received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel album. This marked Haase’s ninth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s fourth collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also a GMA Dove® Award-winning quartet, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.

DECADES OF LOVE ACT 1 (1920-1960):

1. L-O-V-E ^

2. It Had to be You ^

3. Everybody Loves My Baby ^

4. The Very Thought of You ^

5. Love is Here to Stay ^

6. Isn’t It Romantic? ^

7. Taking a Chance on Love ^

8. I’ll Be Seeing You ^

9. Blue Moon ~

10. Only You ~

11. I Want to Hold Your Hand ~

12. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You ~

13. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) ~

14. Can’t Help Falling in Love ~

DECADES OF LOVE ACT 2 (1970-2020):

15. Reminiscing ~

16. Shower the People You Love ~

17. (They Long to Be) Close to You ~

18. How Deep is Your Love? ~

19. We’re in This Love Together ~

20. You’re the Inspiration ~

21. Even the Nights are Better ~

22. Two Hearts ~

23. I Swear *

24. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? *

25. Everything ~

26. What Makes You Beautiful *

27. I Won’t Give Up ~

28. All of Me *

29. I Will Always Love You ~

Executive Produced By Ernie Haase

^ = Produced By Wayne Haun and Billy Stritch

* = Produced By Wayne Haun and Kris Crunk

~ = Produced By Wayne Haun

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. EHSS continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable four-part harmonies. EHSS is one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel History mentioned with the same “trailblazing” reverence as groups like The Statesmen Quartet and The Cathedral Quartet. EHSS has sung and sold to millions worldwide, a feat that has not been accomplished by any other Southern Gospel quartet. From concerts in Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern Gospel quartet, The Cathedrals, helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years on the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music. EHSS is both GRAMMY-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.