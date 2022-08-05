Friday – August 5, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Williamsons hold on to the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “Out of Harm’s Way.” This is the group’s first song to reach the top spot since “Shout.” As the chart starts working itself out this week, the Scotty Inman had the only debuting song with “Grow Up Slow.” Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|1
|3
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|1(2)
|2
|7
|4
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|2
|3
|10
|4
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|3
|4
|5
|4
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner
|4
|5
|2
|4
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing After the Storm
|2
|6
|9
|4
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|6
|7
|15
|4
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|7
|8
|13
|4
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|9
|3
|4
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|3
|10
|21
|4
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|8
|11
|8
|4
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|8
|12
|17
|4
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|12
|13
|28
|4
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|14
|4
|8
|THE KINGSMEN
|The Church of the Great I Am
|4
|15
|16
|8
|BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)
|Looks Like Jesus
|5
|16
|23
|12
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|14
|17
|22
|3
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, Love
|17
|18
|19
|4
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|18
|19
|6
|4
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|20
|11
|4
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|11
|21
|26
|4
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|19
|22
|12
|13
|THE PERRYS
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|8
|23
|24
|4
|PRIMITIVE QUARTET
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|23
|24
|37
|3
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|We Shall Rise
|24
|25
|20
|4
|TIM LIVINGSTON
|I Give You Me
|20
|26
|18
|3
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|Jesus Wept
|18
|27
|31
|7
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|16
|28
|40
|2
|PHILLIPS & BANKS
|Sweet Peace
|28
|29
|35
|4
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|8
|30
|27
|3
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|27
|31
|30
|4
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|30
|32
|44
|4
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|15
|33
|–
|1
|SCOTTY INMAN
|Grow Up Slow
|33
|34
|32
|2
|MERCY’S WELL
|Bless the Waves
|32
|35
|29
|4
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|29
|36
|46
|4
|THE KRAMERS
|Greater God
|25
|37
|34
|3
|ENDLESS HIGHWAY
|About the Business
|29
|38
|14
|7
|THE GUARDIANS
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|14
|39
|25
|2
|SACRED HARMONY
|I Can’t Wait
|25
|40
|50
|3
|AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED
|Hold On
|37
|41
|36
|13
|THE NELONS
|Children Sing
|3
|42
|51
|2
|HEBRON ROAD
|Beauty of the Cross
|42
|43
|39
|3
|MONTY LANE ALLEN
|Noah
|38
|44
|35
|11
|THE FORESTERS
|The God of Gideon
|31
|45
|42
|2
|BATCHELOR FAMILY
|Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|42
|46
|33
|3
|MYLON HAYES FAMILY
|Homeland
|33
|47
|47
|2
|11TH HOUR
|Awake
|47
|48
|38
|13
|KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER
|Answer Is Jesus
|5
|49
|49
|2
|PHILLIPS FAMILY
|Faith Wins
|49
|50
|48
|2
|THE GRIFFINS
|Fly Away With Jesus
|48
|51
|52
|2
|SOUNDSTREET
|Ready For Revival
|51
|52
|59
|2
|POET VOICES
|Everybody’s Song
|52
|53
|41
|5
|MASTER’S VOICE
|Then & There
|17
|54
|57
|2
|NATHAN WOODARD
|Thank God I’m Not God
|54
|55
|53
|2
|BOOTH BROTHERS
|Not In My Strength
|53
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|#1 For the Week