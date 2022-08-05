Pinecastle Records Brings Back Popular Compilation Series With ‘Ultimate Bluegrass Gospel’ Release

Nashville, Tenn. – Over the years, Pinecastle Records has put together some of Bluegrass music’s most memorable compilation albums, one of those being the popular Ultimate series. Today marks the official release of the next chapter, Ultimate Bluegrass Gospel. It features 10 must-hear instrumental spins on some of the most iconic Gospel essentials of all-time, created by Tony Wray and Tim Crouch. It’s available for download and/or streaming HERE.



What can fans expect from Ultimate Bluegrass Gospel? The answer is simple: it includes some fast pickin’ and playing throughout. The project kicks off with the classic “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” which puts a laid-back spin on the Sunday favorite, with a banjo leading the way. It’s come a long way since being written originally by a preacher as a poem in the 1850s. One standout is the ballad “Softly And Tenderly,” which puts an acoustic twist on the tune which dates all the way back to the 1880s when it was originally written. Another key highlight is a twangy / guitar twist on the Gospel anthem “In The Garden,” which has been covered in the past by acts like Elvis, Alan Jackson and many others.



The new collection is the first Ultimate release from Pinecastle Records in over nine years. Since launching over three decades ago, the label has put out other compilations in the series such as Ultimate Pickin’, More Ultimate Pickin’, Ultimate Banjo, etc. In addition to instrumental discs, the releases also range from other popular Pinecastle tracks and singles from a given time period, all with a common theme.



To learn more about Pinecastle Records and the Ultimate Bluegrass Gospel collection, check out www.pinecastlemusic.com.



Ultimate Bluegrass Gospel Track Listing:

1. What A Friend We Have In Jesus

2. In The Garden

3. Just A Closer Walk With Thee

4. Blessed Assurance

5. Softly And Tenderly

6. Life’s Railway To Heaven

7. Mansion Over The Hilltop

8. How Great Thou Art

9. Pass Me Not

10. Sweet Hour Of Prayer

