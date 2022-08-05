StowTown Records Announces New Worship Imprint; Signs Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Expanding its reach as a burgeoning leader in multi-genre entertainment, independent Gospel Music label StowTown Records announces the launch of its newest imprint, StowTown Worship. Created to serve the Church with a diverse range of music and resources, StowTown Worship has signed world-renowned genre pioneers The Brooklyn Tabernacle as its flagship artist.



In celebration, the label is set to make seven of the group’s acclaimed recordings from their historic catalog available for the first time on digital platforms. Leading the way is tomorrow’s reissue of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s first GRAMMY®-winning release, 1993’s Live…We Come Rejoicing, as well as the 1995 GRAMMY®-winning album Praise Him…Live! Five additional catalog releases will bow later this month, ahead of StowTown Worship’s new recording from The Brooklyn Tabernacle in October.

“Our company has always had a heartbeat and passion for the Church, so the addition of StowTown Worship is a natural progression of our vision,” explains Landon Beene, partner, StowTown Records and StowTown Worship. “It is fitting to announce this brand-new venture with the signing of the beloved Brooklyn Tabernacle as our debut artist on the StowTown Worship label. We are thrilled about this new journey and excited for what the future holds.”





About The Brooklyn Tabernacle

One of the most revered and influential ensembles of all time, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is a key architect of the modern worship movement, having garnered six GRAMMY® Awards, seven Dove Awards, and released 40 albums since its inception nearly 50 years ago. Under the direction of founder Carol Cymbala, the multicultural group has proclaimed the Good News of the Gospel and its power to change lives on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the 2012 inauguration of President Barack Obama, before an estimated worldwide viewing audience of more than a billion people; Carnegie Hall; Radio City Music Hall; the Madison Square Garden Theater; and two Billy Graham Crusades, among numerous other platforms.

About StowTown Records

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Tiffany Coburn, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles and The Taylors. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® nominations, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



For further information, visit stowtownrecords.com or turningpointpr.com.