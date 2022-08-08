REVIEW: The Pace Family – I Still Believe

Producer: Jeremy Peace

Record Label: Peace Records

Website: https://pacefamilymusic.com/

The Pace Family have a new project titled I Still Believe. The project features some great familiar songs as well as some original songs written by group members Jared and Pastor Joel Pace. The group is from Dallas, Texas and consists of lead/baritone Pastor Joel Pace, Alto Elissa Pace, Tenor Jared Pace, Soprano Melissa Gayton, Bass Troy Roach and pianist Joel Pace 2.

This mixed group has a dynamic, praise and worship and progressive southern gospel sound reminiscent of Karen Peck and New River, The Nelons and Collingsworth Family. The project kicks off with “Somebody Testify” which is an original song written by Scotty Inman. It is followed by “Look What the Lord Has Done,” a familiar upbeat tune. Both of these songs show off the group’s family harmony and distinct sound!

“I Still Believe” the title track written by tenor singer, Jared Pace. It features soprano Melissa Gayton who has a beautiful soprano sound, clarity and range similar to Charlotte Ritchie or Karen Peck. This song is definitely one of the standout performances on the whole project and sure to be a hit for radio and in concert!

The popular worship song “Aint No Grave” is up next, and the group does a great job with their effort on this great song! Bass singer Troy Roach delivers a great performance on this one! “Pray” features Elissa Pace as well as the Grace and Truth Apostolic Church Choir where Pastor Joel is the senior pastor. This worship song is very well delivered and is an anointed song which Elissa delivers flawlessly.

“Awesome God” is a fun upbeat song sure to be a great crowd hit. It also features the popular Rich Mullins chorus titled the same, as well. Tenor Jared Pace does a great job delivering this one. It also shows off the energy and tight harmony of the family! Great song and great delivery over all! “It’s the Blood” features the beautiful harmony of the entire family and has a great message “It’s the blood that washes sin and cleanses man.”

The group also delivers the familiar Sandi Patty/Larnelle Harris duet “More Than Wonderful.” Melissa & Jared do a wonderful job on the solos, and they give the song a solid effort and beautiful delivery! “Glorious Day” is a fast paced, hand clapping tune, and Pastor Joel delivers this solid song which is The Gospel in nutshell very well!

“I’m Redeemed” slows things down and is a beautiful ballad showing off that mixed family harmony sound very well! The project closes with “God is Good” which many will remember from the 1990s from the Gaither Vocal Band. The family puts their own spin on this fun, hand clapping song proclaiming the goodness of God!

The Pace Family have a great mixed group sound that has solid harmony and beautiful tones to all their voices. They have a great mix of songs on this project and energy to match. I highly encourage fans of mixed groups to check them out and give them a listen!

