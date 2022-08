AGM Editor-In-Chief Chris Unthank catches up with Pastor Joel Pace of The Pace Family and the Apostolic Boys. Listen along as they talk about life on the road for both groups, new music, and a bit of spiritual insight from Pastor Pace!

Chris Unthank Chris Unthank has been the content manager for AbsolutelyGospel.com since the fall of 2010 and took over Editorial duties after Susan passed in January 2011. Chris is an avid fan of writing and songwriting and resides in Murfreesboro, TN with his wife Noel and their three sons.