2022 GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced

Nashville, Tenn (August 10, 2022) – The Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.

Nominees were announced in an artist-hosted livestream event featuring Jimmie Allen, Erica Campbell, Evan Craft, Sonya Isaacs, Brandon Lake, Trip Lee, Chris Tomlin, and Tye Tribbett. The announcement premiered live on the GMA Dove Awards YouTube and Facebook pages.

“Congratulations to this year’s impressive list of Dove Awards nominees,” says GMA President, Jackie Patillo. “For the past few years, we’ve chosen a theme for each show that represents our community and why we celebrate. Today we announced this year’s theme, Sound of Heaven. Although our musical styles may be different, our mission is the same. Together we lift one voice – the sound of heaven.”

Voting for the final winners will run August 18th through August 25th. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 18th, 2022. A limited number of tickets are still available. Music City Fan Experience tickets are also available – an unforgettable, multi-day Nashville get-a-way that includes tickets to the Dove Awards. This year’s broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET.

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

Producer of the Year

Dana Sorey

Jeff Pardo

Jonathan Smith

Wayne Haun

Tony Brown & Jonathan Jay

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Answer Is Jesus” – Karen Peck & New River (Writers) Lee Black, Karen Peck Gooch, Kenna Turner West

“Child of the King” – Joseph Habedank (Writers) Dave Clark, Joseph Habedank, Don Koch

“My Feet Are On the Rock” – Gaither Vocal Band (Writers) Josh Bronleewe, Matthew Hein, Abbie Parker, Lindsey Sweat

“Not One Word” – Collingsworth Family (Writers) John Mathis Jr., Brad Steele, Jeff Steele

“Overcome” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (Writers) Jeff Bumgardner, Jason Davidson, Aaron Stewart

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“All Is Well” – Carrie Underwood (Writers) Wayne Kirkpatrick, Michael W. Smith

“God Is Real” – The Sound (Writers) Jacob Mills, Levi Mills, Robert Mills, Sue C. Smith, Barry Weeks

“Grace And Goodness” – Sunday Drive (Writers) Randall Garland, Donna King, Kevin Winebarger

“In the Sweet By and” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker (Writer) Traditional

“Mamas” – Anne Wilson, ft. Hillary Scott (Writers) Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Anne Wilson

Inspirational Album of the Year

Be Still & Know – Jordan Smith (Producer) Cason Cooley

Beloved – Lee Black (Producers) Lee Black, Rick Shelton

David (Original Cast Recording) – Sight & Sound Theaters (Producer) Gabriel Wilson

One Name – Selah (Producers) Chris Bevins, Jason Kyle

Sing! In Christ Alone – Live at the Getty Music Worship Conference – Keith & Kristyn Getty (Producers) Keith & Kristyn Getty, Nathan Nockels

Southern Gospel Album of the Year

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River (Producers) Kris Crunk, Wayne Haun

Just Sing! – The Collingsworth Family (Producer) Bradley Knight

Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (Producers) Kris Crunk, Brian Eads, Wayne Haun

More To The Story – The Kingsmen (Producer) Jeff Collins

Something New – Legacy Five (Producers) Wayne Haun, Gordon Mote

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

Breaking Boundaries – Sunday Drive (Producers) Chris Chavez, Wayne Haun

Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty (Producers) Keith & Kristyn Getty, Ben Shive

Country Faith Bluegrass – Various Artists (Producer) Jerry Salley

God Is Real – The Sound (Producer) Barry Weeks

One On One – Gary LeVox (Producers) Brown Bannister, Gary LeVox, Matthew McVaney, Jordan Mohilowski, Tedd T.

Musical/Choral Collection of the Year

Christmas Is a Child (Creator) Joel Lindsey, (Arranger/Orchestrator) Daniel Semsen

Give Me Jesus (Arranger) Phil Nitz

Run to the Hope – A Christmas Musical (Creators) Karen Peck, Lee Black, Mike Harland, (Arranger/Orchestrators) Cliff Duren, Phillip Keveren, Phil Nitz, Jay Rouse

The Amazing Christmas Maze (Creators) Dave Clark, Sue C. Smith, (Arranger) Dave Clark

What Christmas Really Means: A Ready to Sing Christmas (Creators) Russell Mauldin, Sue C. Smith, (Arranger/Orchestrator) Russell Mauldin



About Gospel Music Association & Foundation:

Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. As a trade organization, the GMA serves creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry. It supports this richly diverse community by providing for basic needs through the GMA Foundation, preserving the legacies of the genre’s trailblazers through the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards – which reaches millions of people around the world annually.

For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit www.gospelmusic.org. Join the GMA social communities on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About TBN:

TBN is the world’s most watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. TBN, the original pioneer of faith-based television, is expanding into other marketplaces such as publishing and innovative digital content in various formats, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.