The Inspirationals Quartet In the Studio

Nashville, TN (July 22, 2022) The Inspirationals Quartet has been busy in the studio, creating what has been deemed, their best album yet! The new project, slated to release later this year, will be their first album on the Family Music Group Record label.

The Inspirationals has had a long history (since 1958) of presenting gospel music with a cast of well-known vocal artists. Bob Wills, who originally managed the group, had some of the most amazing and talented singers that have left their mark on gospel music. Some of these past members were:

(tenors) Curtis Elkins, Jim Murray, Roger McDuff; (lead) Dale Shipley, Jim Wesson, Jory Walden, and Gary McSpadden; (bass) Big John Hall, Ray Burdett, Jim Tucker, and many others!

Now, continuing the legacy are Bob’s sons, Bob Wills, Jr.(keys), Don Wills (bass), and Ron Wills (baritone) along with Ralph Green (lead) who joined the group in 1972. Following the long tradition of great tenors, John Rulapaugh is the latest addition and one of the finest tenors in gospel music today.

Les Butler, producer and owner of the Family Music Group label, added, “What a great tracking session! Nashville’s best, doing what they do! Steve Mauldin and myself head to the studio in a couple of weeks to record with a live orchestra. Then, vocals in September. Powerful vocalists, powerful songs, powerful orchestrations, and powerful production. Let’s just say this is going to be… well… powerful!!!”

To learn more about Family Music Group, visit them online at Family Music Group

To learn more about the Inspirationals Quartet, visit them online at The Inspirationals Qt

About Butler Music Group

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including the Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, Heaven’s Mountain Band, and the Marksmen Quartet.

They also provide consulting services for Bob Sellers, the Marksmen Qt, Heart2Heart, Cheri Taylor, and more.

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Heart2Heart, the Old Time Preachers Qt, Barry Rowland and Deliverance, and the Marksmen Quartet. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, the Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 43 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978 and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award winner, as well as a recipient of the Paul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin, and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. Check out his Live with Les Facebook page and his very active, REAL Southern Gospel YouTube Channel.

