Skillet Chicken & Potatoes

Bev shows us how to make dinner in 45 minutes! This episode shows how to make scrumptious skillet chicken with baked potatoes, veggies, deviled eggs, and salad!

Bev McCann is not only a profound singer, songwriter, Ordained Minister and Gospel Music industry leader; she is also the A & R and Radio Promotions Director of Godsey and Associates.

Moreover, she is a wife, mother of four children, Nine Grand Children, and is a successful entrepreneur with her sister of their very own candy-making company called E-Sweets Candy.

Bev is thrilled that she has been nominated in the USAGEM Awards as a top five nominee for The Female Vocalist of the Year Award. She has also been Nominated in the top 10 Female Vocalist of the Year in the Diamond Awards for several years.