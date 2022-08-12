Friday – August 12, 2022

Ad
Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Williamsons hold on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their smash hit single “Out of Harm’s Way.” This is the group’s first song to reach the top spot since “Shout.” Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Guardians, Tribute Quartet, and Tiffany Coburn (featuring Joseph Habedank). Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
114THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way1(3)
235THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got2
345THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner3
465DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave4
575THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary5
6105THE SOUNDGod Is Real6
785GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
8185THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again8
91613THE BROWDERSHe Gave9
10125LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise10
11115GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It8
1295LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
13135ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
1425JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
15174HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love15
1655MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing After the Storm2
17215JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King17
18195OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETLong Live Old Time Religion6
19205BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All11
20295THE LITTLESIf I Don’t Testify20
21264FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
22365THE KRAMERSGreater God22
23325LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up23
24283PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace24
25278LEGACY FIVEEnough For Me25
26255TIM LIVINGSTONI Give You Jesus20
27304VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
28149THE KINGSMENThe Church of the Great I Am4
29235PRIMITIVE QUARTETThat Sweet Land Of God Somewhere17
30332SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow30
31315BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed30
32343MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves32
33374ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business29
34155BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)		Looks Like Jesus5
352214THE PERRYSJohn 3:16 Is Calling Out to You9
36503THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
374114THE NELONSChildren Sing3
38404AUTHENTIC UNLIMITEDHold On37
39552BOOTH BROTHERSNot In My Strenth39
40393SACRED HARMONYI Can’t Wait25
414412THE FORESTERSThe God of Gideon31
42453BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway42
43423HEBRON ROADBeauty of the Cross42
44355JUSTIFIED QUARTETHomeland29
45513SOUND STREETReady For Revival45
46493PHILLIPS FAMILYFaith Wins46
471THE GUARDIANSNot For Long47
482417THE INSPIRATIONSI Have to Thank God for Everything15
49523POET VOICESEverybody’s Song49
50434MONTY LANE ALLENNoah38
5147311TH HOURAwake47
52RE-ENTRY2THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise37
534814KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERAnswer Is Jesus5
541TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home54
551TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)		Then There’s Grace55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Formed over 25 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. SoGospelNews.com became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over four million hits per month.

The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com, allowing the site to cover Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy. Deon passed away on December 17, 2022 right after arranging the sale of the site to good family friend Bev McCann. The site is now rain by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 media group. Deon & Susan's son, Chris Unthank, is the site's editor-in-chief.

