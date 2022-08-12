Friday – August 12, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Williamsons hold on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their smash hit single “Out of Harm’s Way.” This is the group’s first song to reach the top spot since “Shout.” Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Guardians, Tribute Quartet, and Tiffany Coburn (featuring Joseph Habedank). Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|1
|4
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|1(3)
|2
|3
|5
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|2
|3
|4
|5
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner
|3
|4
|6
|5
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|4
|5
|7
|5
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|5
|6
|10
|5
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|6
|7
|8
|5
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|8
|18
|5
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|8
|9
|16
|13
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|9
|10
|12
|5
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|10
|11
|11
|5
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|8
|12
|9
|5
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|3
|13
|13
|5
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|14
|2
|5
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|2
|15
|17
|4
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, Love
|15
|16
|5
|5
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing After the Storm
|2
|17
|21
|5
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|17
|18
|19
|5
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|19
|20
|5
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|11
|20
|29
|5
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|20
|21
|26
|4
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|Jesus Wept
|21
|22
|36
|5
|THE KRAMERS
|Greater God
|22
|23
|32
|5
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|23
|24
|28
|3
|PHILLIPS & BANKS
|Sweet Peace
|24
|25
|27
|8
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|25
|26
|25
|5
|TIM LIVINGSTON
|I Give You Jesus
|20
|27
|30
|4
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|27
|28
|14
|9
|THE KINGSMEN
|The Church of the Great I Am
|4
|29
|23
|5
|PRIMITIVE QUARTET
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|17
|30
|33
|2
|SCOTTY INMAN
|Grow Up Slow
|30
|31
|31
|5
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|30
|32
|34
|3
|MERCY’S WELL
|Bless the Waves
|32
|33
|37
|4
|ENDLESS HIGHWAY
|About the Business
|29
|34
|15
|5
|BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)
|Looks Like Jesus
|5
|35
|22
|14
|THE PERRYS
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|9
|36
|50
|3
|THE GRIFFINS
|Fly Away With Jesus
|36
|37
|41
|14
|THE NELONS
|Children Sing
|3
|38
|40
|4
|AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED
|Hold On
|37
|39
|55
|2
|BOOTH BROTHERS
|Not In My Strenth
|39
|40
|39
|3
|SACRED HARMONY
|I Can’t Wait
|25
|41
|44
|12
|THE FORESTERS
|The God of Gideon
|31
|42
|45
|3
|BATCHELOR FAMILY
|Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|42
|43
|42
|3
|HEBRON ROAD
|Beauty of the Cross
|42
|44
|35
|5
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|29
|45
|51
|3
|SOUND STREET
|Ready For Revival
|45
|46
|49
|3
|PHILLIPS FAMILY
|Faith Wins
|46
|47
|–
|1
|THE GUARDIANS
|Not For Long
|47
|48
|24
|17
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|I Have to Thank God for Everything
|15
|49
|52
|3
|POET VOICES
|Everybody’s Song
|49
|50
|43
|4
|MONTY LANE ALLEN
|Noah
|38
|51
|47
|3
|11TH HOUR
|Awake
|47
|52
|RE-ENTRY
|2
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|We Shall Rise
|37
|53
|48
|14
|KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER
|Answer Is Jesus
|5
|54
|–
|1
|TRIBUTE QUARTET
|That Heavenly Home
|54
|55
|–
|1
|TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)
|Then There’s Grace
|55
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|#1 For the Week