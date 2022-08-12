Ad
Q Phillips Exits Main Street Music & Entertainment

August 12, 2022

Nashville, TN (August 11, 2022) – Main Street Music & Entertainment has announced the departure of Q Phillips. 

As one of the founding members of Main Street in 2019, Q Phillips served primarily as A&R for the company and actively worked to bring new talent into the family of labels, while also coordinating the release of new music, developing the existing artists and innovating new ideas to broaden the reach and exposure of the artists and labels as a whole.   

While he considers himself blessed to have been involved in the creation of Main Street and the numerous the opportunities afforded to him as a result, Phillips recently made the decision that the time had come to step away. He plans to focus his efforts on the management side of the industry; expanding his capabilities in order to serve more artists and groups.   

