The Primitive Quartet Releases Through the Years, Vol. 5

Arden, North Carolina (August 12, 2022) — Last year, The Primitive Quartet and Mountain Home Music Company began the Through The Years series, which is bringing the beloved gospel group’s music to new generations of listeners through streaming services and digital sales platforms for the first time. These releases continue the group’s long legacy as a bluegrass gospel artist that started in 1973.

Following Volumes 1-4 and a Christmas collection, Through The Years Volume 5 features “If I Could Telephone Heaven,” written by Reagan Riddle; “Walking In The Highway,” written by Calvin Copeley; and “He Did A Surgery In My Heart” written by Mike Riddle. It also includes two a capella tunes, both written by Reagan Riddle: “The Fruits Of The Spirit” and “He’s The Same God.”

When completed, the series — curated by the Crossroads Label Group’s Greg Bentley and The Primitive Quartet’s Mike Riddle — will encompass eight volumes covering nearly 40 years of historic releases, including a Christmas collection and a compilation of songs from the several live albums the group has released over the years. Rarely has such an archival exploration been directed exclusively at digital platforms, and the combination of historical interest and forward-looking accessibility serves to guarantee that not only will long-time fans of the storied group have their favorites close at hand, but that the vital musical ministry of the Primitive Quartet will be available for discovery by generations of fans yet to come.

About The Primitive Quartet

The Primitive Quartet began in 1973, when two sets of Western North Carolina brothers, Reagan and Larry Riddle and Furman and Norman Wilson, carried a guitar and mandolin with them on a fishing trip, where they discovered a love and a gift for harmony singing. With the encouragement of their parents and pastor, they began to sing together at area churches as the Riddle-Wilson Quartet. In 1978, with the decision to devote themselves to a full-time musical ministry, the group said goodbye to Furman Wilson, welcomed Reagan and Larry’s brother, Mike, into the group and renamed themselves as The Primitive Quartet. As their career developed, the Quartet added Indiana-born singer and instrumentalist Randy Fox in 1986 and, a decade later, another North Carolinian, Jeff Tolbert — first as an instrumentalist and then, with the passing of Norman Wilson in 2014, as a singer. Over the years, The Primitive Quartet has toured across the United States and overseas, recorded scores of albums, released more than a dozen videos and DVDs, and made their “Hominy Valley Singing Grounds” in Candler, North Carolina, into a popular home for gospel singing events.

About Mountain Home Music Company:

Mountain Home Music Company, a division of Crossroads Label Group is a premier Bluegrass label with global distribution, representing such elite artists as Balsam Range, The Grascals, Lonesome River Band, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, The Gina Furtado Project, Kristin Scott Benson, The Cleverlys, Danny Roberts, Sideline, Unspoken Tradition, Fireside Collective, The Alex Leach Band, Carley Arrowood, Mark Stoffel, Jaelee Roberts, Tray Wellington, Andy Leftwich, Benson, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Sister Sadie and Ashby Frank. Established in 1993, Crossroads is a market leader in the Bluegrass, Americana, and Christian Music fields.