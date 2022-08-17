3 Heath Brothers Win 3 Film Awards for “Into the Deep” Music Video

Arden, North Carolina (August 15, 2022) — In July, the 3 Heath Brothers released Into The Deep, their second album on Horizon Records, which puts an emphasis on bold, fresh sounds, new songs and lyrics that offer the eternal Gospel of hope, encouragement, worship and faith in contemporary language.

Now, the trio has released a music video for the title track and recently won awards at this year’s Christian Worldview Film Festival for other video projects.

Filmed in Puerto Rico, the “Into The Deep” music video captures the song’s lyrics, “I’m diving in, into the water / I’m swimming out, farther and farther / Where Jesus is calling me into the deep / Now I’m going in with Jesus / I’m going in all the way” as the Brothers dive off a cliff into the ocean.

Nicholas Heath says he and his brothers, twins Clayton and Christian, have been dreaming about making a music video like this for years.

“Puerto Rico is the most beautiful place we’ve ever been and it was perfect for this video. A lot of people think that the underwater shots were photoshopped but if only they knew the hours we filmed underwater. It was the most challenging thing we’ve ever done,” says Nicholas. “It was hours of swimming down to get the right shot, focusing on making the right facial expressions, lip syncing with the music from an underwater speaker, swimming back up for air at the last possible second…and then swimming back down to do it again. The most terrifying part was jumping off a 50-foot cliff into the ocean.”

In the same week, the trio took home honors from the Christian Worldview Film Festival for previously released videos. They won Best Music Video and Best Young Filmmakers awards for the video for “Dream Small” from their album Who We Are; and the video they created for the Kingdom Heirs’“A Good Day Coming On,” a song the Brothers were featured on, was the runner-up for Best Music Video.

“We can’t believe it! It was an honor to not only perform at the Christian Worldview Film Festival but then to take home three different awards!” says Nicholas. “We are so grateful to God for the great things He’s done! We honestly did not expect to walk away with any awards this year.”

Each year, the Christian Worldview Film Festival — started in 2014 by the non-profit ministry Media Talk 101 and sponsored by the Kendrick Brothers — encourages Christian Filmmakers in their Biblical worldview and the craft of filmmaking.

Listen to the 3 Heath Brothers’ latest album, Into The Deep, HERE.

About 3 Heath Brothers

The 3 Heath Brothers are Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath from Thomasville, NC. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville.

When these young guys get up to sing, people are consistently shocked by their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and a cappella arrangements. In the summer of 2018, they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They’ve performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, the Main Stage at Singing in the Sun and the Gatlinburg Gathering. In 2020, they were named Favorite New Artist in the Singing News Fan Awards.

Audiences won’t want to miss their young energy and passion for God. They love God and their goal is to promote Christ and demonstrate that you are never too young to give all you have to God.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.