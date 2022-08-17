Daywind Music Publishing Welcomes Matthew Lawson as Exclusive Songwriter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (AUGUST 17, 2022) — Daywind Music Publishing is proud to welcome Matthew Lawson to its esteemed roster of songwriters.

Lawson signed with the publishing company on August 4, 2022, on the Daywind Music Group campus located in Hendersonville, TN.

Lawson is a talented songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist. He has worked with acclaimed artists and songwriters such as Endless Highway, The Hoppers, The Kingsmen, The Kramers, Legacy Five, Michael Booth, Tribute Quartet, Lee Black, Jason Cox, Gerald Crabb, Devin McGlamery, Sue C. Smith, Kenna West, Nathan Woodard and more.

“I am absolutely honored and grateful to have officially joined the writing staff at Daywind, says Lawson. “Thousands of souls hear the Gospel every day because of their efforts, and I consider it a blessing to have become part of the family. If you’re going to make music for the Kingdom, you might as well do it with the best of the best, and here we are.”

Daywind Music Publishing’s VP of Publishing, Rick Shelton, shares, “the Oxford dictionary defines triple threat as a person, especially a performer or an athlete, who is proficient in three important skills within their particular field. Matthew Lawson has proven to be a triple threat as a spectacular songwriter, proficient producer, and incredible instrumentalist. And he is a good man whose walk with God is evident in his words and his life. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Daywind family where he is a natural fit.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jody Braselton, Jim Brady, Melissa Brady, Clint Brown, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Natalie Cromwell, Janice Crow, Seth Elbe, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Matthew Lawson, Tim Lovelace, Devin McGlamery, Rob Mills, Levi Mills, Jacob Mills, Karen Peck Gooch, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Jonathan C. Smith, Sue C. Smith, Barry Weeks, and Nathan Woodard.