StowTown Records Honored with Multiple 2022 GMA Dove Award Nominations

Nashville, TN (August 15, 2022) – StowTown Records is thrilled to share their multiple nominations for the 2022 Dove Awards. Label co-founder and producer, Wayne Haun, has garnered five nominations. Haun’s nominations once again include Producer of the Year, as well as four production nominations in various categories including all three of the StowTown album nominations. StowTown artists Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Legacy Five and Sunday Drive are all nominees for the 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound garnered two nominations this year. Their GRAMMY® nominated album Keeping On received a nod for Southern Gospel Album of the Year, while the song “Overcome” from this same album is up for Southern Gospel Song of the Year. Keeping On was co-produced by Wayne Haun, Kris Crunk and Brian Eads. “Overcome,” the current radio single for EHSS, was written by Sunset Gallery Music songwriters Jeff Bumgardner, Jason Davidson and Aaron Stewart.

Multi-award winning artist Legacy Five’s 2021 release, Something New, has been nominated for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. Something New was co-produced by award-winning producers Wayne Haun and Gordon Mote and is the group’s first release on the StowTown Records label.

In the Bluegrass/Country/Roots categories, Sunday Drive’s debut StowTown Records album, garnered nominations for both Album and Song of the Year. Breaking Boundaries is up for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year, and the first single from the album, “Grace and Goodness,” has a nomination for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Song of the Year. Breaking Boundaries was co-produced by Haun and Chris Chavez. Sunset Gallery Music songwriters Donna Marie King, Randall Garland and Kevin Winebarger co-wrote “Grace and Goodness.” These are the first two nominations for Sunday Drive.

StowTown Records label CEO and President, Landon Beene, shares, “It has always been the goal of StowTown Records to release a diverse catalog of high quality Christian music. We count it an honor to receive recognition from our industry peers, and our team is grateful to once again be included in this stellar lineup of nominees. Thank you to the GMA for holding our music to such high standards and supporting the creators of this great music!”

The 53rd GMA Dove Awards show will take place live and in-person at the Allen Arena at Nashville’s Lipscomb University on October 18, and will be televised on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on October 21 at 8 and 10PM (eastern).

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Booth Brothers, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, Hebron Road, The Kramers, Legacy Five, comedian Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Paid In Full, The Perrys, David Phelps, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

