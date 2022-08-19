Friday – August 19, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart
Down East Boys claim the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “Ready to Leave.” Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Foresters, Adam Crabb, The Erwins, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Kingdom Heirs, The Hyssongs, and McKamey Legacy. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|4
|6
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|1
|2
|2
|6
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|2
|3
|1
|5
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|1(3)
|4
|3
|6
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner Where You Are
|3
|5
|5
|6
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|5
|6
|6
|6
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|6
|7
|7
|6
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|8
|8
|6
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|8
|9
|10
|6
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|9
|10
|11
|6
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|10
|11
|9
|14
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|9
|12
|12
|6
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|3
|13
|17
|6
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|13
|14
|14
|6
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|2
|15
|13
|6
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|16
|19
|6
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|16
|17
|15
|5
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, Love
|15
|18
|16
|6
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing After the Storm
|2
|19
|20
|6
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|19
|20
|24
|4
|PHILLIPS & BANKS
|Sweet Peace
|20
|21
|23
|6
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|15
|22
|22
|6
|THE KRAMERS
|Greater God
|22
|23
|18
|6
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|24
|21
|5
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|Jesus Wept
|21
|25
|25
|9
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|25
|26
|31
|6
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|26
|27
|32
|4
|MERCY’S WELL
|Bless the Waves
|27
|28
|30
|3
|SCOTTY INMAN
|Grow Up Slow
|28
|29
|26
|6
|TIM LIVINGSTON
|I Give You Me
|20
|30
|33
|5
|ENDLESS HIGHWAY
|About the Business
|29
|31
|29
|6
|PRIMITIVE QUARTET
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|16
|32
|27
|5
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|27
|33
|52
|3
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|We Shall Rise
|33
|34
|54
|2
|TRIBUTE QUARTET
|That Heavenly Home
|34
|35
|42
|4
|BATCHELOR FAMILY
|Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|35
|36
|–
|1
|THE FORESTERS
|God Is Bigger
|36
|37
|–
|1
|ADAM CRABB
|Champion
|37
|38
|–
|1
|THE ERWINS
|The Blood of Jesus
|38
|39
|47
|2
|THE GUARDIANS
|Not For Long
|39
|40
|40
|4
|SACRED HARMONY
|I Can’t Wait
|25
|41
|45
|4
|SOUND STREET
|Ready for Revival
|41
|42
|–
|1
|ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND
|Overcome
|42
|43
|44
|6
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|29
|44
|46
|4
|PHILLIPS FAMILY
|Faith Wins
|2936
|45
|28
|10
|THE KINGSMEN
|The Church of the Great I Am
|4
|46
|38
|5
|AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED
|Hold On
|37
|47
|–
|1
|KINGDOM HEIRS
|A Heaven Frame Of Mind
|47
|48
|35
|15
|THE PERRYS
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|9
|49
|–
|1
|THE HYSSONGS
|Never Been A Mountain
|49
|50
|37
|15
|THE NELONS
|Children Sing
|3
|51
|34
|6
|BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)
|Looks Like Jesus
|5
|52
|–
|1
|MCKAMEY LEGACY
|The Lord Is My Strength
|52
|53
|55
|2
|TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)
|Then There’s Grace
|53
|54
|39
|3
|BOOTH BROTHERS
|Not In My Strength
|54
|55
|36
|4
|THE GRIFFINS
|Fly Away With Jesus
|36
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
