Friday – August 19, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys claim the #1 spot this week with their smash hit single “Ready to Leave.” Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Foresters, Adam Crabb, The Erwins, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Kingdom Heirs, The Hyssongs, and McKamey Legacy. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
146DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1
226THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got2
315THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way1(3)
436THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are3
556THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary5
666THE SOUNDGod Is Real6
776GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
886THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again8
9106LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise9
10116GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It10
11914THE BROWDERSHe Gave9
12126LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
13176JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King13
14146JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
15136ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
16196BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All16
17155HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love15
18166MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing After the Storm2
19206THE LITTLESIf I Don’t Testify19
20244PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace20
21236LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
22226THE KRAMERSGreater God22
23186OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETLong Live Old Time Religion6
24215FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
25259LEGACY FIVEEnough For Me25
26316BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed26
27324MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves27
28303SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow28
29266TIM LIVINGSTONI Give You Me20
30335ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business29
31296PRIMITIVE QUARTETThat Sweet Land Of God Somewhere16
32275VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
33523THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise33
34542TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home34
35424BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway35
361THE FORESTERSGod Is Bigger36
371ADAM CRABBChampion37
381THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus38
39472THE GUARDIANSNot For Long39
40404SACRED HARMONYI Can’t Wait25
41454SOUND STREETReady for Revival41
421ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome42
43446JUSTIFIED QUARTETHomeland29
44464PHILLIPS FAMILYFaith Wins2936
452810THE KINGSMENThe Church of the Great I Am4
46385AUTHENTIC UNLIMITEDHold On37
471KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame Of Mind47
483515THE PERRYSJohn 3:16 Is Calling Out to You9
491THE HYSSONGSNever Been A Mountain49
503715THE NELONSChildren Sing3
51346BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
(with JIMMY FORTUNE)		Looks Like Jesus5
521MCKAMEY LEGACYThe Lord Is My Strength52
53552TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)		Then There’s Grace53
54393BOOTH BROTHERSNot In My Strength54
55364THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 25 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. SoGospelNews.com became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over four million hits per month.

The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com, allowing the site to cover Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy. Deon passed away on December 17, 2022 right after arranging the sale of the site to good family friend Bev McCann. The site is now rain by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 media group. Deon & Susan's son, Chris Unthank, is the site's editor-in-chief.

