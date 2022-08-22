REVIEW: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Decades of Love

Producer: Wayne Haun, Billy Stritch, Kris Krunk, Ernie Haase

Record Label: Club44 Records

Website: www.erniehaase.com

It’s finally here! One hundred years of some of the greatest love songs ever released have been recorded by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! There has been great anticipation that has accompanied this double cd release and rightfully so! The vocal harmonies and the fresh arrangements of these ageless songs have breathed new life into these classics! t

This 29 track recording starts out in the 1920s. From the uptempo L-O-V-E which dates back several decades to the timeless IT HAD TO BE YOU and EVERYBODY LOVES MY BABY, treasures that have been captivated by a perfectly blended male quartet for your listening enjoyment. THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU, LOVE IS HERE TO STAY, IS’NT IT ROMANTIC makes me reminisce to my childhood, hearing these songs on the record player in my grandparents living room. Songs like TAKING A CHANCE ON LOVE, I’LL BE SEEING YOU, BLUE MOON, and ONLY YOU are songs that I haven’t heard in many years and the process in which they were recorded, once the song became familiar, I was pleasantly surprised to hear how well these songs turned out. From Elvis’ CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE to I CAN’T HELP MYSELF (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) by the Four Tops, these songs will live on forever! The recording hits decade after decade of love songs that I know that you will remember, appreciate, and fall in love with all over again.

My favorite tracks, I said tracks, because with a 29 track recording, there’s going to be more than one! CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE TONIGHT, YOU’RE THE INSPIRATION, and I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND.

As you can tell, this is just a brief synopsis of DECADES OF LOVE, so don’t take my word for it, go check this out wherever you buy or stream music.

