Friday – August 26, 2022

The Isaacs claim the #1 spot this week with their mega-hit single “Give Him What You Got” from their award-winning Songs For the Times release, Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from the Collingsworth Family, Crabb Family, Greg Sullivan, The Perrys, and Triumphant Quartet. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|PEAK
|1
|2
|7
|THE ISAACS
|Give Him What You Got
|1
|2
|1
|7
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|Ready to Leave
|1
|3
|5
|7
|THE WHISNANTS
|Worth Calvary
|3
|4
|4
|7
|THE BROWNS
|Brighten the Corner Where You Are
|3
|5
|8
|7
|THE TAYLORS
|God, Do It Again
|5
|6
|7
|7
|GREATER VISION
|You Are My King
|1(2)
|7
|3
|6
|THE WILLIAMSONS
|Out of Harm’s Way
|1(3)
|8
|6
|7
|THE SOUND
|God Is Real
|6
|9
|9
|7
|LEFEVRE QUARTET
|All the Praise
|9
|10
|10
|7
|GOLD CITY
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|10
|11
|16
|7
|BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|11
|12
|17
|6
|HIGHROAD
|Faith, Hope, Love
|12
|13
|13
|7
|JOSEPH HABEDANK
|Child of the King
|13
|14
|15
|7
|ZANE & DONNA KING
|In Your Hands
|11
|15
|20
|5
|PHILLIPS & BANKS
|Sweet Peace
|15
|16
|14
|7
|JEFF & SHERI EASTER
|Sweet Hellos
|2
|17
|19
|7
|THE LITTLES
|If I Don’t Testify
|17
|18
|12
|7
|LORE FAMILY
|I Bring You Jesus
|3
|19
|39
|3
|THE GUARDIANS
|Not For Long
|19
|20
|26
|7
|BATES FAMILY
|Song of the Redeemed
|20
|21
|11
|15
|THE BROWDERS
|He Gave
|9
|22
|33
|4
|THE INSPIRATIONS
|We Shall Rise
|22
|23
|22
|7
|THE KRAMERS
|Greater God
|22
|24
|24
|6
|FIELDS OF GRACE
|Jesus Wept
|21
|25
|42
|2
|ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND
|Overcome
|25
|26
|38
|2
|THE ERWINS
|The Blood of Jesus
|26
|27
|30
|6
|ENDLESS HIGHWAY
|About the Business
|27
|28
|18
|7
|MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
|Still Standing After the Storm
|2
|29
|49
|2
|THE HYSSONGS
|Never Been a Mountain
|29
|30
|34
|3
|TRIBUTE QUARTET
|That Heavenly Home
|30
|31
|21
|7
|LAUREN TALLEY
|Shut Him Up
|15
|32
|47
|2
|KINGDOM HEIRS
|A Heaven Frame Of Mind
|32
|33
|27
|5
|MERCY’S WELL
|Bless the Waves
|27
|34
|23
|7
|OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|6
|35
|28
|4
|SCOTTY INMAN
|Grow Up Slow
|28
|36
|41
|5
|SOUND STREET
|Ready For Revival
|36
|37
|32
|6
|VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|27
|38
|25
|10
|LEGACY FIVE
|Enough For Me
|16
|39
|29
|7
|TIM LIVINGSTONNNNNNN
|I Give You Me
|20
|40
|40
|5
|SACRED HARMONY
|I Can’t Wait
|25
|41
|35
|5
|BATCHELOR FAMILY
|Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|35
|42
|43
|7
|JUSTIFIED QUARTET
|Homeland
|29
|43
|36
|2
|THE FORESTERS
|God Is Bigger
|36
|44
|46
|6
|AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED
|Hold On
|37
|45
|–
|1
|COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY
|Another Noah
|45
|46
|–
|1
|CRABB FAMILY
|Never Been
|46
|47
|53
|3
|TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)
|Then There’s Grace
|47
|48
|RE-ENTRY
|4
|11TH HOUR
|Awake
|47
|49
|–
|1
|GREG SULLIVAN
|I Know He Can
|49
|50
|RE-ENTRY
|12
|11TH HOUR
|Letters to Heaven
|14
|51
|RE-ENTRY
|5
|MONTY LANE ALLEN
|Noah
|38
|52
|–
|1
|THE PERRYS
|Tell the Grave
|52
|53
|55
|5
|THE GRIFFINS
|Fly Away With Jesus
|36
|54
|44
|5
|PHILLIPS FAMILY
|Faith Wins
|36
|55
|–
|1
|TRIUMPHANT QUARTET
|Don’t Miss Jesus
|55
|TW – This week on the chart
|LW – Last week on the chart
|#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
