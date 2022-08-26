Friday – August 26, 2022

Ad
August 26, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Isaacs claim the #1 spot this week with their mega-hit single “Give Him What You Got” from their award-winning Songs For the Times release, Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from the Collingsworth Family, Crabb Family, Greg Sullivan, The Perrys, and Triumphant Quartet. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
127THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got1
217DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1
357THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary3
447THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are3
587THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again5
677GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
736THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way1(3)
867THE SOUNDGod Is Real6
997LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise9
10107GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It10
11167BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All11
12176HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love12
13137JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King13
14157ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
15205PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
16147JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
17197THE LITTLESIf I Don’t Testify17
18127LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
19393THE GUARDIANSNot For Long19
20267BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed20
211115THE BROWDERSHe Gave9
22334THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise22
23227THE KRAMERSGreater God22
24246FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
25422ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome25
26382THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus26
27306ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business27
28187MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing After the Storm2
29492THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain29
30343TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home30
31217LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
32472KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame Of Mind32
33275MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves27
34237OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETLong Live Old Time Religion6
35284SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow28
36415SOUND STREETReady For Revival36
37326VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
382510LEGACY FIVEEnough For Me16
39297TIM LIVINGSTONNNNNNNI Give You Me20
40405SACRED HARMONYI Can’t Wait25
41355BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway35
42437JUSTIFIED QUARTETHomeland29
43362THE FORESTERSGod Is Bigger36
44466AUTHENTIC UNLIMITEDHold On37
451COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYAnother Noah45
461CRABB FAMILYNever Been46
47533TIFFANY COBURN
(featuring JOSEPH HABEDANK)		Then There’s Grace47
48RE-ENTRY411TH HOURAwake47
491GREG SULLIVANI Know He Can49
50RE-ENTRY1211TH HOURLetters to Heaven14
51RE-ENTRY5MONTY LANE ALLENNoah38
521THE PERRYSTell the Grave52
53555THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
54445PHILLIPS FAMILYFaith Wins36
551TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 25 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. SoGospelNews.com became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over four million hits per month.

The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com, allowing the site to cover Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy. Deon passed away on December 17, 2022 right after arranging the sale of the site to good family friend Bev McCann. The site is now rain by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 media group. Deon & Susan's son, Chris Unthank, is the site's editor-in-chief.

