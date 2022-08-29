Ad
Industry Insider – Les Butler

August 29, 2022 Chris Unthank Features 0

Editor-In-Chief Chris Unthank sits down with Les Butler for this month’s industry profile. Les is a talented producer and arranger. He’s also the head of Butler Music Group and Real Southern Gospel Radio!

Chris Unthank
Editor-in-Chief
Chris Unthank is a seasoned veteran of Gospel music, having been a writer, performer, songwriter, and general music enthusiast for over two decades. He has been the Editor-In-Chief for AbsolutelyGospel.com since since January 2011. Chris is an avid fan of all things nerdy and resides in Murfreesboro, TN with his wife Noel and their four children.

