Gaither Vocal Band Added to 2023 Singing In the Sun

Wilmington, NC (August 30, 2022) – Abraham Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce a major celebration to mark the 25-year anniversary of Singing In The Sun in Myrtle Beach, SC. In honor of this celebration, organizers have announced the 2023 event will include several artists who have never been a part of the event, including multi-Grammy Award winner, Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in image). In addition, Abraham Productions plans to give away a brand-new car at the event to thank and give back to the many Gospel music fans that attend this event each year. No purchase is necessary to enter for the new car that will be given away at the event.

Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach started 25 years ago as a two-day event and has continued with significant growth and expansion. The event now spans six full days with nightly concerts, an extensive exhibit hall with free concerts daily and inspirational morning showcases. The event has grown so large that it now encompasses the entire 100,000 plus square feet Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The Gaither Vocal Band will take this already extremely popular event over the top for the 25-year anniversary celebration. “We could not have a better line-up of the most popular talent in the Gospel music world, and we are honored to have the Gaither Vocal Band join us for the first time for this special celebration,” stated Abraham Productions President Ray Flynn.

In addition to The Gaither Vocal Band and the new car that will be given away at Singing In The Sun, many other popular artists will appear like Guy Penrod, another new addition to the event, as well as The Triumphant Quartet, The Inspirations, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, The Sound, Greater Vision, Booth Brothers, Mylon Hayes Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Gordon Mote, Primitive Qt., Jimmy Fortune, The Guardians, The Whisnants, Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Martins, Emily Ann Roberts, Carolina Quartet and many more. There will also be many renown national speakers featured throughout the event.

Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach will be held April 24-29, 2023 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public on November 10, 2022 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). Tickets can be purchased online at AbrahamProductions.net or by calling toll free 888-238-6858.