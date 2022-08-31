Avenue Trio Releases New Project of Hymns and Worship Songs – Crucified. Magnified. Glorified.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 31, 2022) – Avenue Trio – comprised of husband and wife, Kasey & Haley Kemp and Jonathan Mattingly – have released their latest project, Crucified. Magnified. Glorified.

This collection contains brand new recordings of songs that have found their way into churches across America and around the world – both beloved hymns alongside new worship songs.

From songs like “Christ Is Risen, He Is Risen Indeed,” to “Jesus Cares for Me,” and “It Takes Jesus,” and so much more, the music exists to bring the listener into a time of worship.

Group member Kasey Kemp says: “It’s not your everyday hymns project, that’s for sure. This is a true worship record. We invite the listener to join us as we sing songs of praise to the Father, not just songs about Him. With familiar hymns and new worship songs alike, this record has been carefully designed to bring a spirit of worship to your personal time with God.”

Whether new or old, each song contains lyrics that are rich in scripture, expertly delivered with stunning and exquisite harmonies.

The project is available now on all streaming platforms or via the groups website at www.avenuemusic.net.

The group continues their heavy schedule in support of the new project with upcoming appearances in cluding Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and more.



ABOUT AVENUE TRIO:

Comprised of seasoned vocalists Kasey Kemp, Haley Kemp & Jonathan Mattingly, Avenue has quickly made a name within the Gospel music community for their exceptional harmony and powerful messages of encouragement and hope. The ministry focus is endorsed by the choice of name for this entity. Avenue displays the mission that their music is the avenue by which they proclaim the greatest message there is – the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The group’s debut project, Songs For Every Mile, was released in June 2018. The album manifests their big sound with strong vocals and poignant messages for the listener. The first radio release, ‘One Of These Mornings,’ rose to #23 on the Singing News radio chart. Avenue’s sophmore release, Here We Are, continued the trend of powerhouse songs with the singles ‘They Could Not,’ and ‘I Will Follow Christ.’

Avenue records for Main Street Music & Entertainment, under the Penn Street Records label, and is represented by Dominion Agency.