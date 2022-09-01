REVIEW: Willie & Bobbie Nelson – Just As I Am

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.gaither.com

It’s not often, that I get to review an album recorded by an outlaw, a Country Outlaw to be specific! The “red headed stranger” and his bandmate/sister Bobbie have put together a collection of hymns and gospel favorites with Bill Gaither. If enjoy the unmistakable voice of Willie Nelson, you’re in for a treat!

JUST A LITTLE TALK WITH JESUS introduces the recording with Willie singing at a slow tempo and then is joined by Bobbie singing harmony! There’s certainly power in prayer and this timeless classic, delivered in true Willie Nelson fashion, reminds us of that fact. I’D RATHER HAVE JESUS, is a personal favorite of mine. Willie’s smooth, rich vocals with a simple piano accompaniment that leads into some acoustic guitar and harmonica parts, this will surely have you reminiscing about a simpler time. Other songs include WHERE THE SOUL OF MAN NEVER DIES, LILY OF THE VALLEY, KNEEL AT THE FEET OF JESUS, JUST AS I AM as well as many others. HOW GREAT THOU ART proves to be my favorite track on the record. Simplistic yet it encompasses the keystone of our faith. If you’re looking for an album that will take you back to your childhood, this will certainly do that. When you combine a Country Music Legend with a Gospel Music legend, you get a gospel recording, JUST AS I AM: Willie and Bobbie Nelson.

