Editor-in-Chief Chris Unthank sits down with AGM nominated Phillips & Banks. Get to know this awesome new group who are turning heads in the Gospel music world!

Chris Unthank is a seasoned veteran of Gospel music, having been a writer, performer, songwriter, and general music enthusiast for over two decades. He has been the Editor-In-Chief for AbsolutelyGospel.com since since January 2011. Chris is an avid fan of all things nerdy and resides in Murfreesboro, TN with his wife Noel and their four children.