Friday – September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys re-claim the #1 spot this week with their hit single “Ready to Leave from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from Riley Dotson, Karen Peck & New River, and Southbound. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1310DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(2)
279THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
3410LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise3
489HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love4
5110THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
6210THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
7510THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
8105THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus8
965ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome6
101210THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are4
111310JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
12156TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home12
13175THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain13
141110THE ISAACSGive Him What You Got1(2)
15236THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise15
161410GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It10
17194COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah17
18169ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business16
19204THE PERRYSTell the Grave19
20226THE GUARDIANSNot For Long20
21343THE OLD PATHSMusic to His Ears21
222410BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All11
23255KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind21
242710LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
251810JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
262810BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed20
27268PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
28333GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
29214TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus21
30319FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
31910GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
32297SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow29
33408MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves27
34358SOUND STREETReady for Revival33
35374CRABB FAMILYNever Been35
36414THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name36
3736711TH HOURAwake36
38442THE KRAMERSSing Me There38
39453MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure39
40522KIM HOPPERI Don’t Want To Get Adjusted40
41492BIG MOThe River41
42309THE WILLIAMSONSOut of Harm’s Way1(3)
43438BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway35
444210LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
45502SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God45
464510MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETStill Standing After the Storm2
47325JIM & MELISSA BRADYWelcome32
481RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man48
493910ZANE & DONNA KINGIn Your Hands11
50539VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
511KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers51
52558SACRED HARMONYI Can’t Wait25
53RE-ENTRY8AUTHENTIC UNLIMITEDHold On37
541SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That54
55475THE FORESTERSGod Is Bigger36
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 25 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. SoGospelNews.com became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over four million hits per month.

The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com, allowing the site to cover Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy. Deon passed away on December 17, 2022 right after arranging the sale of the site to good family friend Bev McCann. The site is now rain by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 media group. Deon & Susan's son, Chris Unthank, is the site's editor-in-chief.

