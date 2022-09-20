Performers Announced for 2022 GMA Dove Awards

Nashville, TN (September 20, 2022) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced the first round of performing artists for the 53nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Performers include Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Crowder, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, and Gateway Worship Español ft. Daniel Calveti, Becky Collazos, Christine D’Clario and Josh Morales. The GMA Dove Awards will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets have sold out for the in-person GMA Dove Awards Nashville event happening October 18th at the Allen Arena. Key partners for this year’s Dove Awards include Christian non-profit Cantinas Arts Foundation, whose mission is to support artists who share their talent and faith through Arts and Media, WieRok Entertainment, dedicated to creating great content for the masses, and Lipscomb University, who is now in its 8th year as venue host for the Dove Awards.

Multi-chart toppers and award-winning superstars Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin were recently announced as co-hosts for this year’s awards.

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

About Gospel Music Association & Foundation:

Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. As a trade organization, the GMA serves creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry. It supports this richly diverse community by providing for basic needs through the GMA Foundation, preserving the legacies of the genre’s trailblazers through the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards – which reaches millions of people around the world annually.

About TBN:

TBN is the world’s most watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. TBN, the original pioneer of faith-based television, is expanding into other marketplaces such as publishing and innovative digital content in various formats, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.