SGM Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class of Inductee and Ceremony Details

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (September 20, 2022) – The Southern Gospel Music (SGMA) Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced the 2022 class of inductees.

Rodney Griffin, Arthur Rice, Kyla Rowland and Chris White will join the SGMA Hall of Fame during a special induction ceremony held at NQC on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 1 PM. Full bios of each inductee can be found here.

The event will also feature tributes from artists Greater Vision, Booth Brothers, Mark Trammel Quartet, Karen Peck & New River, Kingdom Heirs, Guardians, Whisnants, Kingsmen, Jonathan Wilburn, Perrys, and Tribute.

“The 2022 SGMA Hall of Fame class of inductees is one of the most tremendous classes in recent memory,” said Clarke Beasley, SGMA Board Member and Executive Vice President of NQC. “All have made indelible marks on Southern Gospel Music.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum would be relocated to the Biblical Times Theater. A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 2 PM to celebrate the opening of the new location. Biblical Times Theater is located at 2391 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Arthur Rice, SGMA President, says: “We are excited and grateful to the Lord for the blessing of a new home for the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum. The entire team at Biblical Times have been an absolute joy to work with. We believe this joint venture will not only carry the history and future of our music but the message of Christ to many. We’re so excited about what God has done for us. We’ve worked hard the past seven months to get the museum ready to open by NQC. We hope everyone will enjoy it for many years to come.”

About The Biblical Times Dinner Theater:

The Biblical Times Dinner Theater is nestled in the hills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Located on the parkway in Pigeon Forge, it has been a staple for Christian Entertainment for over 10 years. Comprised of two halves, a live cast and stories straight from the Bible like the story of Ruth, the very pages of scripture are brought to life! Also equipped with a state-of-the-art projection mapping, the first half allows you to enjoy a high energy gospel concert while you feast on a three-course meal brought directly to your seat. When you leave, not only will your belly be physically full, but your heart will be spiritually full.

About SGMA:

SGMA – the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame & Museum – was established in 1994. The SGMA is a professional preservation association of artists, songwriters, industry workers and fans which was founded to preserve, protect and promote southern Gospel Music, its history and heritage. The SGMA is dedicated to the legacy of these early pioneers’ accomplishments as well as promoting today’s music through an expanding marketplace and a new generation of gospel music lovers. The SGMA is a private, non-profit corporation with a board of directors whose job is to oversee the activities of the business and make sure the organization’s stated purpose is fulfilled.

