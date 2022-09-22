Ad
Friday – September 23, 2022

September 22, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for the third week with their hit single “Ready to Leave from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from Matthews Family, The Nelons, The Kingsmen, Tim Shelton, Living Faith Quartet, and The Steeles. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1111DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(3)
2211LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
3410HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
4511THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
5219THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
61011THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are4
786THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus6
8127TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home8
996ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome6
10711THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
11195THE PERRYSTell the Grave11
12214THE OLD PATHSMusic to His Ears12
131111JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
14157THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise14
15175COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah15
16136THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain13
17207THE GUARDIANSNot For Long17
18236KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind18
192211BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All19
202611BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed20
211810ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business16
22611THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
231611GOLD CITYGonna Take It And Leave It10
243010FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
25383THE KRAMERSSing Me There25
26295TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus21
27355CRABB FAMILYNever Been27
28394MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure28
29364THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name29
30349SOUND STREETReady for Revival30
31279PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
322411LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
33439BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway33
34339MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves27
35453SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God35
36284GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
37328SCOTTY INMANGrow Up Slow29
383111GREATER VISIONYou Are My King1(2)
3937811TH HOURAwake36
402511JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
41413BIG MOThe River41
42403KIM HOPPERI Don’t Want To Get Adjusted40
43512KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers43
445010VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
454411LORE FAMILYI Bring You Jesus3
46482RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man46
47476JIM & MELISSA BRADYWelcome32
48542SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That48
49556THE FORESTERSGod Is Bigger36
501MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart50
511THE NELONSScars In Heaven51
521THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does52
531TIM SHELTONI Am the Man53
541LIVING FAITH QUARTETI Happen To Know54
551THE STEELESThe Journey55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week
