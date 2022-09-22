The Brooklyn Tabernacle to Release Highly Anticipated ‘A Night of Worship’ with StowTown Worship

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Inaugurating a highly anticipated new season for the beloved multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle is set to bow October 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks their debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of powerhouse Gospel label StowTown Records.



Produced by The Brooklyn Tabernacle’s founding musical director, Carol Cymbala, along with J. Daniel Smith, the 11-track live recording spotlights guest turns from Gospel icon Alvin Slaughter, Dove Award-winning vocalist TaRanda Greene, and Elevation Worship’s Brad Hudson. Throughout the collection, the group’s signature sound takes centerstage atop Inspirational, Gospel and contemporary melodies enveloped in sweeping orchestral arrangements.



“After almost a year-and-a-half of being away from each other in person, it was amazing to get back together to worship, pray and sing for the Lord,” shares Carol Cymbala of the new recording. “A lot changed in Brooklyn during the pandemic, and the need is even greater now to shine our light for Jesus. Seasons change, but God remains faithful. Many have left Brooklyn and relocated due to the terrible COVID spikes, increased crime, and deterioration of the city, but the Lord has once again raised up a faithful group of devoted singers who want to spread the Gospel and glorify God.”



Album opener “There’s Nothing Better” (feat. TaRanda Greene and Brad Hudson) plots a joyful course for a range of impassioned anthems proclaiming God’s goodness, faithfulness and worthiness to be praised. The energetic Alvin Slaughter-led “For My Good” further fuels an atmosphere of authentic worship, while group favorite “He’s Been Faithful” (feat. Greene) also stands among the project’s many highlights.



“At the lowest point in my life, God greatly used Pastor Jim and Mrs. Carol Cymbala to help me find a new hope in living,” explains Greene of her personal ties to the congregation. “This church family has been there for me in ways they will never realize until we get home.”



“I’ve been recording songs with The Brooklyn Tabernacle for 12 years now, and this album reflects every heartfelt moment I can recall,” Greene adds. “I hope audiences will experience what I do when I hear this music—a sound of home that calls you closer to the feet of Jesus.”



“We want to remind people that God is faithful, and His love never changes,” Cymbala says. “We pray that the new project will inspire hope instead of fear (‘I Will Not Fear,’ ‘He’s Holding You’) and deepen our faith in Jesus Christ (‘I Speak Jesus,’ ‘You Have Been Good’). The songs we’ve recorded are all based on the eternal Truth of God’s Word, which can never change or pass away.”



“It’s a new season for The Brooklyn Tabernacle and I feel this project reflects that,” Cymbala concludes. “There’s a freshness to the sound but the message remains focused on Jesus and His great love. The songs and rhythms are different stylistically and the lush orchestrations greatly enhance the listening experience. I’m excited that we can present what I feel is the best project God has ever helped us to do.”

About The Brooklyn Tabernacle

One of the most revered and influential ensembles of all time, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is a key architect of the modern worship movement, having garnered six GRAMMY® Awards, seven Dove Awards, and released 30 albums since its inception nearly 50 years ago. Through the years, the group’s recordings have featured guest appearances from such acclaimed genre-spanning artists as Paul Baloche, Larnelle Harris, Israel Houghton, Alvin Slaughter, Shane & Shane, TaRanda Greene and Babbie Mason, among others. Under the direction of founder Carol Cymbala, The Brooklyn Tabernacle has proclaimed the Good News of the Gospel and its power to change lives on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the 2012 inauguration of President Barack Obama, before an estimated worldwide viewing audience of more than a billion people; Carnegie Hall; Radio City Music Hall; the Madison Square Garden Theater; and two Billy Graham Crusades.



About StowTown Worship

StowTown Worship is an imprint of StowTown Records, a burgeoning leader in multi-genre entertainment founded in 2011. Helmed by Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun, Landon Beene and Nate Goble, StowTown Records is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Tiffany Coburn, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles and The Taylors. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® nominations, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



